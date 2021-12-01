Guest opinion: Tune out the noise, let FWP do its job

There’s been a barrage of letters recently bashing the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission and the Department. Most seem to be coming from groups like Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Montana Wildlife Federation, and Montana Sportsmen Alliance, representing those who have been pandered to for the past 16 years by previous administrations. Former FWP commissioners from that era have also joined the attacks. The very ones who told us elections have consequences apparently only find it tolerable if it’s working for them.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks was given a mission: the responsibility for protecting sustainable fish and wildlife populations. It worked fine until mission creep and politics began to include intangible things like quality of experience and overcrowding, and trophy opportunity. A new emphasis was put on growing mature bucks and bulls for trophy opportunity, and limiting permits to limit people and create that special experience for those lucky enough to draw the golden ticket. This elusive management style has led only to gross overpopulations that are damaging farms and ranches, while providing no measurable satisfaction for anyone.