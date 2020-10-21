Guest opinion: Two yes votes on marijuana will help budget

Montana state lawmakers and budget officials are scrambling to figure out how the state is going to keep up with our annual budget in the face of the economic suffering brought on by COVID-19. The situation is changing faster and is more dire than any I saw as budget director for three Montana Governors. Rumors are that we will likely face up to a $300 million dollar shortfall in the budget in the next few years. There is continuing talk of adopting a state sales tax by some.

The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the gold standard in economic analysis in Montana, has just put out a detailed report that reinforces what I’ve been saying for months. Montana’s economy will benefit greatly from the legalization and taxation of marijuana.

I’ve pored over social and economic data to determine if this is a good deal for Montana, and I know that it is. I’ve done the math and now the University of Montana has too, and the math proves that I-190 and CI-118 create a net positive for Montana. Over $50 million a year in new marijuana taxes for our state budget.