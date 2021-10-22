Guest opinion: U.S. Attorney General's attack on parents is nonsense

So if the federal government now wants to prosecute parents who speak up at a school board meeting, what is the basis for federal jurisdiction? Attorney General Garland’s directive lists several possible federal charges, such as: Conspiracy to Deprive Person of Civil Rights, Interference with Federally Protected Activities, Interstate Extortion, or Interstate Threat to Kidnap, as well as others.

Nonsense. Pure nonsense.

Parents have a right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. That is not a right granted by the government, that is a right granted by God. If parents have concerns that a school is imposing illegal or unworkable COVID restrictions, trans-gender mandates, or Critical Race Theory, upon their children, the parents have a right to speak up and get involved. Local control and parental involvement always produce the best educational environment for kids. The federal government has no right to stifle dissent by threatening parents as domestic terrorists or inter-state criminals.

Rest assured, this local prosecutor will oppose Washington, D.C.’s attempt to bully parents in Broadwater County. And I don’t know a single County Attorney across Montana who feels differently.

I hope that before any nominee for U.S. Attorney in Montana or any other state is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, our Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester will force them to explain their position on this extraordinary abuse of power. And unless the nominee completely disavows this attempt to stifle parental rights and free speech, I urge our Senators to reject the nomination. Please join me in communicating this to Senator Daines and Tester.

Cory Swanson is Broadwater County Attorney.

