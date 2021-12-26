Guest opinion: Utility pole regs could hamper broadband initiative

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021 contains funding for projects that will help Montanans, most notably the $65 billion earmarked to achieve universal high-speed internet. The largest portion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, $42.5 billion, will go toward expanding broadband access to currently unserved and rural areas — like Montana — of which each state will receive an initial disbursement of $100 million. Thank you to Senator Tester and all who supported this desperately needed investment in our country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered how we interact, making remote capabilities a basic necessity in today’s world. We need to make sure Montanans see the benefits of this law and these funds as soon as possible. But there could be a hiccup — outdated regulations for utility pole access.

Broadband expansion in Montana will be nearly impossible without access to utility poles. Internet service providers can quickly deploy broadband by attaching their technology to existing utility poles, but internet service providers usually don’t own these poles. The internet service providers must be granted use of the utility poles by the pole owners, who are most often local municipalities, electric companies, small utilities, or co-ops.