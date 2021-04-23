Guest opinion: Veterans don't need misguided crossbow bill

I’m a Veteran of the United States Naval Submarine Force. I’m a hunter with a permanent upper body condition. Based on that, one would think I would be in support of Senator Molnar’s Senate Bill 111, being advertised as a disabled Veterans bill. So what’s the problem? It’s false advertising.
The proposed bill was wisely rejected 13-6 by the Human Services Committee because there are already existing programs in place that have proven effective at helping disabled Veterans archery hunt in Montana. Those programs comply with our proud hunting traditions, worthy of those who have chosen to serve our great nation. Now Senator Molnar is attempting to breathe life back into his bill with the support of out-of-state extremists and famous celebrities, all cloaked in hunter’s orange and camo, waving the American flag and screaming, “Don’t forget our Veterans!”
I’m a bowhunter who believes in the spirit of fair chase. Yet, according to Senator Molnar, if I oppose SB111, I must belong to one of those “Green Decoy” organizations. You know what I’m talking about, right? Those anti-hunting groups that are funded by out of state dark money with the sole purpose of supporting the radical left’s agenda. Please.
As a Veteran and a member of the Montana Bowhunters Association, I’ve been actively involved in the implementation and execution of programs designed to help disabled people. I’m also a member of the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, as well as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. I joined these organizations because I believe in what they stand for. If fighting for public lands, access, natural resources and increased hunting opportunities makes me a “Green Decoy” then that’s a badge I’ll proudly wear.
In the past week Senator Molnar and his group of so called Veterans rights advocates, have falsely accused the Montana Bowhunters Association of bribery, corruption and intimidation. One pro-right publication even went as far to state, “…that Montana Bowhunters Association is not filled with actual bowhunters, but by far-left, out-of-state special interests”. Really?
The Montana Bowhunters Association, in our 50-year history, helped to establish the current archery season in Montana, and expanded bow hunting opportunities to include archery lion, bear and sheep seasons. Our volunteers have spent countless hours successfully customizing bow equipment for those with disabilities, including our Veterans.
So, Senator Molnar. If you’re listening. I’m tired of politicians like you using Veterans and the disabled as marketing tools to gain public support for your misguided legislation. It’s time to stop calling us “dumb” or “bigoted”. It’s time to stop comparing our opposition to crossbows as similar to supporting Jim Crow laws. It’s time to stop pretending that you’re trying to help the disabled or Veterans. Because this Veteran, doesn’t need your help. Montana’s Veterans deserve better.
Liberty Brown is a Veteran of the United States Naval Submarine Force and a member of the Montana Bowhunters Association.