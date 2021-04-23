Guest opinion: Veterans don't need misguided crossbow bill

I’m a Veteran of the United States Naval Submarine Force. I’m a hunter with a permanent upper body condition. Based on that, one would think I would be in support of Senator Molnar’s Senate Bill 111, being advertised as a disabled Veterans bill. So what’s the problem? It’s false advertising.

The proposed bill was wisely rejected 13-6 by the Human Services Committee because there are already existing programs in place that have proven effective at helping disabled Veterans archery hunt in Montana. Those programs comply with our proud hunting traditions, worthy of those who have chosen to serve our great nation. Now Senator Molnar is attempting to breathe life back into his bill with the support of out-of-state extremists and famous celebrities, all cloaked in hunter’s orange and camo, waving the American flag and screaming, “Don’t forget our Veterans!”

I’m a bowhunter who believes in the spirit of fair chase. Yet, according to Senator Molnar, if I oppose SB111, I must belong to one of those “Green Decoy” organizations. You know what I’m talking about, right? Those anti-hunting groups that are funded by out of state dark money with the sole purpose of supporting the radical left’s agenda. Please.