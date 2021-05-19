Guest opinion: Visit the Pandemic Memorial Pathway — and get vaccinated

The mission of RiverStone Health, the Yellowstone city-county health department, is to improve the health of the public and achieve equity in health status. In the division of Health Promotion, our sole purpose is to promote healthy lifestyles, freedom from disease and an engaged, vibrant community. That’s why we support Tom Stahley’s creative Pandemic Memorial Pathway, which will be open May 27 to June 6 in Sword’s Park along the Rimrocks.

An inaugural walk is planned for 10 a.m. on May 27. The pathway will be both a memorial to Montana lives lost to the COVID-19 virus and a celebration of our ability to reduce risk so that more Montanans are not added to the fatality list.

Stahley’s team has measured out six-foot distances between each pathway marker. Each marker represents a COVID-19 death. Those six feet signify the physical distancing necessary to reduce transmission of respiratory droplets from infected individuals. As of this writing, there have been 1,598 deaths across Montana and 266 in Yellowstone County alone.