The League of Women Voters of Billings will be participating in National Voter Registration Day, a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register hundreds of thousands of voters on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The League will be out in force around Billings and available to assist voters who want to register or update their registration if they have moved.
Regular voter registration closes at 5 p.m. 30 days before election day for most elections. Individuals can late-register at their county election office beginning the next day and through the close of polls on election day.
Every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in our local elections this November and the pivotal elections in 2020. Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard. We want to make sure every voter who is eligible to vote on Election Day is registered.
The Billings League of Women Voters will host four events across Billings on 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. If you need to register to vote, update your registration information, or check your registration status, stop by one of the events at Riverstone Health, the Billings Public Library, the Billings YMCA, or the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
You have free articles remaining.
Now in its eighth year, National Voter Registration Day has been a game-changing annual nonpartisan campaign to register hundreds of thousands of voters in communities and online. NVRD leverages the collective impact of thousands of community partners, including hundreds of League of Women Voters groups, nationwide, every year. More than 300 local League of Women Voters affiliates are participating in this year’s NVRD.
The League of Women Voters of Billings empowers hundreds of voters through education, registration and get-out-the-vote activities in every election. We host candidate forums and registration drives while also providing trusted and timely elections information on VOTE411.org. We believe our democracy is strongest when every voice is heard.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization with the goal to encourage all eligible voters to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.