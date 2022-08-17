Guest opinion: Voting should not be difficult or inaccessible

3…2…1. Happy birthday!

So you’ve just turned 18. You’re aglow with the promise of this milestone —the opportunities, the challenges, the new responsibilities.

Paying taxes, managing healthcare, going off to college or joining the workforce, and, of course, for the first time, you can VOTE! You can cast your ballot for the candidate or initiative you believe will represent you, your interests, and your community.

But life at 18 can be overwhelming, and when the law makes voting more difficult, the effect on you — the newest member of the electorate — is exponential.

That is why we, the young leaders and organizers of Forward Montana Foundation, MontPIRG, and Montana Youth Action, are fighting back against laws that complicate voting for Montanans. We believe that laws should never make voting more difficult or less accessible. After all, democracy is the backbone of our society.

Lawmakers and politicians often overlook our generation when crafting legislation, despite the impact these laws have on our lives and future, and the fact that we make up over 25% of Montana’s population. This was apparent during the 2021 legislative session.

The Montana legislature passed Senate Bill 169, which complicates identification requirements and specifically excludes student IDs from the approved list of standalone IDs, clearly targeting young college-aged Montanans.

Speaker of the House Wylie Galt thinks that unless we have a bank statement or a W-2, it’s not clear that young Montanans have a “stake in the game.” Senator Steve Fitzpatrick thinks that registering students to vote is an “activist cause.” But the truth is simple: young people deserve to participate in democracy, just like everyone else.

The legislature also passed House Bill 176, which eliminated Election Day registration, despite its overwhelming popularity with Montanans. Studies show that young voter turnout increases significantly when Election Day registration is available. More than 30 percent of voters under age 34 use Election Day registration — double the rate of older voters.

Under these new laws, first-time voters — already tasked with navigating an entirely new system — cannot use their student ID to prove their identity and can’t register to vote on Election Day, even though it’s the most intuitive and obvious deadline for registering and voting.

While we should be incredibly proud of Montana’s high levels of youth voter turnout (in 2018 it was the second highest in the nation!), the turnout rate of young voters is consistently lower than other age groups. There is no justifiable reason to make voting harder for anyone. This is why we stand firmly against the Montana legislature’s attempts to disenfranchise young voters.

Just like you, we love Montana. We take our role in the future of this state incredibly seriously, so we will continue to make our voices heard and stand up for our right to participate freely in our shared democracy.

Forward Montana Foundation, MontPIRG, and Montana Youth Action’s lawsuit against the State of Montana goes to trial between Aug. 15 and Aug. 26 in Billings.