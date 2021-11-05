Guest opinion: Wake up, Montana resident hunters

1. Years ago, the citizens of Montana passed I-161 and trounced the notion of guaranteeing tags for out-of-state guided hunters. However, this year our Republican-led legislature ignored that clear message. First, they tried passing a bill for these guaranteed licenses, which was defeated early in the legislative session because so many of us voiced our objection again. But in the closing days of the session the Republicans snuck an amendment into another bill without any notice or opportunity to comment. This amendment did exactly what we had voted against years ago and had again voiced our objection to early in the session. This amendment guaranteed a license to every non-resident hunter who simply hires a guide. Our Republican Governor then signed it into law.

2. Following the legislative session, the Fish and Wildlife Commission (all but one appointed by our Republican governor) adopted a rule giving large landowners bull elk licenses to use as they see fit in exchange for allowing hunters, whom the landowners essentially select, to control the cow elk populations on their land. Make no mistake, the Republican Party, the Montana Outfitters and Guide Association, the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Director and Deputy Director, and the Governor are moving rapidly toward Transferable Tags, which means ranching for wildlife. Lack of transparency is rampant!