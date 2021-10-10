Guest opinion: Watch for ballots this week -- and vote

This week, Billings residents will receive ballots in their mailboxes. There are many important decisions to be made including election of City Council members, the sale of recreational marijuana, and the Public Safety Mill Levy. Each of these ballot items are important and we encourage everyone voting to educate themselves on the challenges and opportunities facing our city. The city website (www.billingsmt.gov/psml) is a great source for information on the levy.

Last year, Billings’ residents overwhelmingly passed the 2020 Public Safety Mill Levy. That levy was specifically designed to prevent the Police and Fire departments from having to downsize. Last year's “repeal and replace” levy accomplished two things. We exchanged a fixed dollar amount of $8.2M annually to a fixed 60 mills to pay for public safety services. What’s the difference? Inflation reduced the fixed dollar amount's purchasing power annually. The fixed mill levy generates more revenue to cover increased costs as our city grows. Second, the City added 24 police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers to improve safety between 2016-2018. These additional staff were paid for using the City’s savings account. Unfortunately, it is unsustainable to cover ongoing operating costs with a savings account. Last year’s levy increased revenue to cover the cost to retain these public safety professionals, preventing the city from downsizing 911, Fire and Police.