Guest opinion: Watching to see if Tester flip-flops

Despite historic victories for Republicans in Montana last November, Democrats control the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House for the first time since 2008, and their party platform is leaving Montanans, especially working-class, blue-collar folks, behind.

But as a whole, Montana's Congressional delegation did not change all that much. Having influence from both political parties in a closely divided House and the first 50-50 Senate since 2000 could elevate the voice of rural states like ours. After President Biden's calls for unity, this type of elevation seemed to be a real possibility.

But Montanans were met with a brutal reality when promises of "unity" fell flat. Within hours of assuming the presidency, the Biden Administration immediately issued dozens of Executive Orders that directly undermine Montana's best interests. On day one Joe Biden re-entered the Paris-Climate Accord, a job-killing agreement that harms American workers and fails to hold the world's largest polluters like China accountable; and revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, costing Montana thousands of jobs, tens of millions of dollars in yearly tax revenue, and hurting our trade relationship with our neighbor to the North with just the stroke of a pen.