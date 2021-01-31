Guest opinion: We can make insulin affordable in Montana

For so many of us diabetes is personal, impacting our family and friends every day. I believe action must be taken to make insulin affordable so we can keep people with diabetes in Montana healthy and out of ERs and hospitals.

I am proud to be partnering with the American Diabetes Association and the Association of Diabetes Certified Education Specialists who have founded the Montana Affordable Insulin Coalition, and am honored to be sponsoring HB 222, a bill to cap co-pays for insulin.

Montanans with diabetes rely on insulin to live. Yet the cost of insulin has continued to rise. A national survey conducted by the American Diabetes Association found that nearly a quarter of all insulin users were impacted by the high cost of insulin, with many reporting rationing insulin due to the cost. Supply rationing is the opposite of the CDC’s advice and places people with diabetes at risk of serious and life-threatening health complications, and may make people living with the disease more vulnerable to other adverse health conditions, adding further to the burden of rising health care costs.