Guest opinion: We don't want 'Braveheart' remake in Laurel

Earlier this month, we drove 3.5 hours to a Land Board meeting in Helena where NorthWestern’s proposed pipeline was discussed and voted on. Composed of the top five elected state officials, the Land Board meets monthly to make decisions on state lands. The meeting, scheduled for three hours, was over in less than 30 minutes. The governor, in his role as King Edward, only allowed each of us to speak for one measly minute about our pipeline concerns — that’s insufficient to cover technical and legal issues related to public safety, faulty design, and dangerous placement under a wide stretch of the river. The Land Board approved it without a single question for any of us, even though we’ve had a front row seat to round-the-clock cutting of trees and digging of trenches as the pipeline was threaded through our neighborhood.