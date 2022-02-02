Guest opinion: We don't want 'Braveheart' remake in Laurel

Lately, we feel like we’re stuck in a bad remake of “Braveheart.”
NorthWestern Energy, playing the role of occupying English troops, wants to build a high-volume, high-pressure methane gas pipeline right next to our homes. Much like the fierce and loyal Scots, our tight community near Laurel is trying to protect our families, our land, and the free-flowing Yellowstone River. But if “Braveheart” taught us anything, it’s that tyrants in charge will stop at nothing to get what they want.
A few months ago, our community was taking care of kids and grandparents, developing and running businesses, and enjoying the river and its abundant wildlife. Everything changed when we learned that NorthWestern planned to build a large and noisy methane gas plant across the river from us, which will require a pipeline near our neighborhood and under the river.
It’s hard for working folks like us to track state and local approval processes, and it seems that’s the way NorthWestern likes it. It’s harder when no one tells the neighbors what’s going on, even though the law requires it. It’s been incredibly frustrating as the little guy in this B movie. Fortunately, we’ve educated ourselves and helped the City of Laurel resist NorthWestern’s pressure. Unfortunately, other government officials don’t seem to care much about the little guy or public testimony.
Earlier this month, we drove 3.5 hours to a Land Board meeting in Helena where NorthWestern’s proposed pipeline was discussed and voted on. Composed of the top five elected state officials, the Land Board meets monthly to make decisions on state lands. The meeting, scheduled for three hours, was over in less than 30 minutes. The governor, in his role as King Edward, only allowed each of us to speak for one measly minute about our pipeline concerns — that’s insufficient to cover technical and legal issues related to public safety, faulty design, and dangerous placement under a wide stretch of the river. The Land Board approved it without a single question for any of us, even though we’ve had a front row seat to round-the-clock cutting of trees and digging of trenches as the pipeline was threaded through our neighborhood.
For a while, the Yellowstone County was headed down the same path. We had to hire an attorney to sue it for approving the floodplain permit without notifying adjacent landowners. Fortunately, the county withdrew the permit and is requiring NorthWestern to redo the process after properly notifying adjacent landowners.
Unlike these invaders, we live here and understand the quiet beauty and might of the Yellowstone River. The pipeline will be placed in a Historical Channel Migration Zone (CMZ) and is part of the Erosion Buffer Zone. The river’s banks constantly erode away as can be seen in time lapsed aerial photos that were provided to the Land Board. NorthWestern has never bothered to address this risk.
The bore site for the pipeline to travel under the Yellowstone is located at one of the widest points in the riverbed, about 1,108 feet across. The distance increases the risk of failure, as bending and stretching on welds may weaken the pipe, which will be directly under a critical resource on which our community and the entire region relies.
An independent pipeline expert’s testimony was presented to the Land Board saying he has serious concerns with the 8” line inside 12” casing and the lack of design data. If a problem occurs with the 8” line, hazardous materials will be directed back through the casing to the surface and create a dangerous event at ground level, next to our homes. NorthWestern has not justified this dangerous design, nor said why it's necessary.
As Yellowstone County prepares to accept public comment on the new floodplain permit, we can only hope that the County is more respectful and considerate of neighbors’ concerns and the safety of our community than NorthWestern is.
We are going to continue fighting like the Scots. We are not going to give up our rights as landowners and our right to enjoy the Yellowstone River as this neighborhood has for over 100 years.
Landowners and concerned local residents signing this opinion: Aaron & Kasey Felder, Ed & Sandy Horning, Calvin & Bobbe Lance, Greg Childs, Karen Ehresman, Chaz & Carla VanSiclen, and Steve & Val Krum.