Guest opinion: We must take action now on voting rights

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr. Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965.

Martin Luther King Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, a day to honor and remember Dr. King for his leadership in commanding the attention of the nation to address civil rights. On March 25, 1965, Dr. King and many others, white and black, completed their march from Selma to Montgomery to demand an end to voting rights discrimination. The national Voting Rights Act was passed later that year with overwhelming support from both parties.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 required the U.S. Justice Department to review and approve new voting laws in state and local election offices with a history of racial discrimination. In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that review requirement was out-of-date and therefore unconstitutional. Many states including Montana have passed discriminatory voting laws since this ruling. Voters denied the right to vote because of these laws must file costly and time-consuming lawsuits to prove they faced racial discrimination when they tried to vote.