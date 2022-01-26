Guest opinion: We need a better illustration of good stewardship

Yesterday I found myself shattered over the plight of the starving manatees. Several years ago it was the polar bears, walking out on those sheets of floating ice separating them from their food sources and cubs. Then it is the elephants — tusk hunters and dry water holes. So many of our animals are marching down the path to extinction. We hear all the TV ads and their sweet songs — And I Think to Myself What a Wonderful World — telling us it is in our hands to save these creatures for a mere $19.95 a month. Seriously? What is the plan? The biggest problem is climate change, and in spite of all our pronouncements and promises, last year was the worst year of emissions ever. What can a mere $19.95/month do in the face of habitat loss? A few pathetic manatees can be saved in an aquarium. Then what?