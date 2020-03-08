Guest opinion: We need all Montanans

I was born in Missoula — sincere apologies to Cats fans. In my defense, I did leave Missoula to attend the University of Oregon, ran track as a Duck, and several Missoula friends starred on the football field as Bobcats.
I could’ve been born elsewhere, but I take pride in the fact that, as a third-generation Missoulian, my parents, grandparents, and extended family were engaged community members here. My siblings and I attempt to live up to their example.
Sometimes, pride in being a third-generation Montana native surfaces with a little prejudice. But I’d rather think of it as respect. Respect for locals. Let me explain.
As a ninth-grader at Sentinel High School, I listened to a presentation by Dr. Al Spang during a cultural awareness day of some sort. A Northern Cheyenne tribal member, Spang spoke about the Bitterroot Salish who were native to Western Montana. He related Salish history and spoke of their forced removal from the Bitterroot Valley by soldiers in 1891.
By ninth-grade, I’d already spent considerable time in the Bitterroot — hunting, fishing, and riding horses on a ranch my father’s friend owned. But listening to Spang, I made a life decision: if Native Salish could no longer reside in the Bitterroot, neither would I.
Respect. To me, a ninth-grader, that was showing my respect. When Patricia Locke, a noted Lakota scholar, gave a UM President’s Lecture in March 1995, she began by addressing the Native peoples in whose homeland she’d come to speak. That, to me, showed respect.
I worked in the woods after college — from the Yaak and North Fork of the Flathead to the Lochsa and Big Hole, from Two Mile Creek west of St. Regis to Marysville near Helena. But I settled outside Arlee.
Now, then, I’d like to address respect.
On a Montana political party’s webpage, I saw an article that began: “California Kathleen.” The article carried an insinuation that Williams is somehow deficient or corrupt for having been born in Berkeley, California. That presents a problem for me. Only one member of Montana’s congressional delegation was born in Montana. Jon Tester. The other two were also born in California—one in Los Angeles, the other in San Diego. One had family roots in Montana and ancestral roots in Norway, but he’s nonetheless a native-born Angelino. Respect.
When I started teaching on the Flathead Indian Reservation, it was very humbling. For all my pride in being third-generation, I was looking into faces of students who had generation upon generation of relatives buried in Western Montana. I visited the graves of several generations on Memorial Day—parents, two sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. My students walked valleys where the bones of hundreds of generations of their families lie buried.
I choose to live in this community where people are connected to place, where people belong to this place, where they have a reciprocal relationship with it. People in a community such as this respect the land and understand that their health depends on the health of the land, the water, air, plants, animals, and each other.
Respect. I don’t believe it’s about how long you’ve lived in Montana. It’s more about how you live here—respecting those who came before you, how they’ve lived and thrived in this place, and what we all need in order to remain healthy here in a reciprocal relationship with land, water, air, and other beings. Some people may come, take the money, and run. My community’s staying. They belong here.
Respect. In the end, I guess it’s about being honest.
Hal Schmid is an author and teacher who lives in western Montana.