Guest opinion: We need all Montanans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I worked in the woods after college — from the Yaak and North Fork of the Flathead to the Lochsa and Big Hole, from Two Mile Creek west of St. Regis to Marysville near Helena. But I settled outside Arlee.

Now, then, I’d like to address respect.

On a Montana political party’s webpage, I saw an article that began: “California Kathleen.” The article carried an insinuation that Williams is somehow deficient or corrupt for having been born in Berkeley, California. That presents a problem for me. Only one member of Montana’s congressional delegation was born in Montana. Jon Tester. The other two were also born in California—one in Los Angeles, the other in San Diego. One had family roots in Montana and ancestral roots in Norway, but he’s nonetheless a native-born Angelino. Respect.

When I started teaching on the Flathead Indian Reservation, it was very humbling. For all my pride in being third-generation, I was looking into faces of students who had generation upon generation of relatives buried in Western Montana. I visited the graves of several generations on Memorial Day—parents, two sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. My students walked valleys where the bones of hundreds of generations of their families lie buried.