Guest opinion: We need rational elk discussions and a new management plan

We predict this alternative will be equally unpopular and, more importantly, fail to solve the stated problem of too many elk on private land. In fact, it may exacerbate the situation as it expands opportunities to hunt bull elk (not the problem) rather than cows (the problem). Moreover, increased pressure due to more hunters on the landscape will likely lead to greater concentrations of elk on private lands, not reduce it. All of this is further intensified by an outdated elk management plan being used as faulty justification.

FWP’s leadership is unwilling to admit that the real "problem" is not too many elk per se; rather, it’s the feeling that those who care about or are affected by elk don't have enough of a say in our elk. Neither the landowner, nor the outfitter, nor the average Montana elk hunter believes they’re getting what they want and think they deserve. It's time we agree on what problem we actually face: It’s the equitable opportunity to hunt elk. In other words, the problem here is access to elk, not the number of elk.

Under the guise of wanting to address too many elk on private land, what FWP’s leadership is really after is a way to satisfy the interests of groups like United Property Owners of Montana and Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, large landowners and outfitters.