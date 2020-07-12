Guest opinion: We need to take lessons from COVID crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After this historic COVID–19 pandemic recedes into history, and it will, what will America and especially Montana learn from it? What will the people of Montana and America expect when the next pandemic arrives? The answers to these questions must be answered correctly or else the damage done to us all will take decades from which to recover.

Regardless of one’s political spectrum, the response to COVID-19 has been flawed. In today’s environment, everything takes on political aspects, and consequently, people support views complementing their politics. Whether our governments overreacted or did not take the virus seriously enough is yet to be determined.

The loss of life has been a tragedy, and everyone agrees that some of those losses were unnecessary. And it is indisputable that the damage to America; economically, psychologically, emotionally, and environmentally has been extensive. But every disaster provides a learning opportunity, and COVID-19 provides us the chance to enhance those things that worked and correct those that did not before the next pandemic which may be even more destructive.