Guest opinion: We should provide more protection for Yellowstone bison

The second part of the big lie is that too many bison are in the park. However, it is only "too many" because the Interagency Bison Management group agreed to keep the bison population below that arbitrary number.

Other studies by NPS biologists suggest Yellowstone could support almost twice as many bison. Plus if bison were permitted to migrate and live on other federal lands surrounding the park, their numbers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem could be significantly increased and any negative impacts to park vegetation could be reduced.

The Interagency Bison group tries to assuage the annual carnage with assurances that any slaughtered bison will be transferred to Indian tribes or be killed by tribal hunters.

Imagine if, for some reason, the last old-growth redwood trees (also of international significance) were being cut down. Would you feel any better about this destruction if the agencies justified it by saying they would cut the trees into planks to be distributed to tribes to make huts or redwood decks?