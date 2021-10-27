Guest opinion: We support the public safety levy

Think about these important truths. We should expect our community to be a safe place. We must be safe from the threat of crimes if we want our businesses to thrive and our community to grow. Public safety is fundamental to retain and attract workforce, and we understand that a quality workforce is the catalyst of our economic future. Big Sky Economic Development is focused on the supporting the expansion of existing businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, the recruitment of new businesses, and the development of our community’s infrastructure and amenities, we understand how essential public safety is to all this work.

The Board of Directors of Big Sky Economic Development (BSED), both the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) voted unanimously to endorse the City of Billings’ public safety mill levy.

The BSED Board recognizes the importance of this mill levy in meeting essential safety and law enforcement needs in our growing community. The funding provided through this mill levy will increase the number of police officers on the street, adds to the law enforcement and judicial system, and commits resources to mental health/substance abuse programming, all of which works together to keep our community a safe and healthy place.

Strong, effective, adequately resourced public safety is an important foundation for economic development. That is a truth we all should embrace and support. So, know that your thoughtful consideration and support of the Public Safety mill levy will make a positive impact on our economic future and our ability to sustain our community’s growth and well-being.

Ann Kosempa is board chair of the Economic Development Corporation. Paul Neutgens is Economic Development Authority board chair. Steve Arveschoug, Executive Director, Big Sky Economic Development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.