Guest opinion: Weighing fossil-fuel costs as well as benefits

Over the course of our 42 years of marriage, my husband and I have bought four houses together. With each house, we carefully weighed the costs and benefits before making an offer. We made charts with a column for costs (price, commuting distance, property taxes, etc.) and a column for benefits (neighborhood, updates, floor plan, etc.) This process required us to explicitly and systematically evaluate factors which needed to be considered to make a decision we could live with over the long run.

In her recent opinion piece, Peggy Trenk outlines the financial benefits the oil and gas sector have provided to Montana over the years as an argument against the federal oil and gas leasing ban. If we made a chart on the costs/benefits of fossil fuel energy, the benefits side would include tax revenues, jobs and associated economic activity. Conspicuously missing from Trenk’s analysis are the costs of continued reliance on fossil fuel energy; costs we are experiencing regularly in Montana in the form of wildfires, smoke, drought and floods. Here are a few of the specifics that would be on the cost side of the cost/benefit chart for continued reliance on fossil fuels.