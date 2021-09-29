Guest opinion: Weighing fossil-fuel costs as well as benefits

Over the course of our 42 years of marriage, my husband and I have bought four houses together. With each house, we carefully weighed the costs and benefits before making an offer. We made charts with a column for costs (price, commuting distance, property taxes, etc.) and a column for benefits (neighborhood, updates, floor plan, etc.) This process required us to explicitly and systematically evaluate factors which needed to be considered to make a decision we could live with over the long run.
In her recent opinion piece, Peggy Trenk outlines the financial benefits the oil and gas sector have provided to Montana over the years as an argument against the federal oil and gas leasing ban. If we made a chart on the costs/benefits of fossil fuel energy, the benefits side would include tax revenues, jobs and associated economic activity. Conspicuously missing from Trenk’s analysis are the costs of continued reliance on fossil fuel energy; costs we are experiencing regularly in Montana in the form of wildfires, smoke, drought and floods. Here are a few of the specifics that would be on the cost side of the cost/benefit chart for continued reliance on fossil fuels.
The 298 weather and climate disasters sustained in the U.S. since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. The total cost of these 298 events exceeds $1.9 trillion. The total cost over the last 5 complete years (2016-2020) exceeds $630 billion — averaging more than $125 billion/year — both new records. Similarly, the number of events that cost at least $1 billion grew from an average of 2.9 per year in the 80’s to 11.9 in 2020. In 2021 (as of July 9), there have been 8 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each in the United States. (NOAA).
There are other unaccounted costs we are paying for with our continued reliance on fossil fuels. It is harder to put a dollar value on these, but they need to be considered. The world’s stock of natural resources perform a range of services that are essential to human well being, but climate change is accelerating the depletion of natural capital, in particular glaciers, forests and oceans. Burning fossil fuels releases pollutants that have human health impacts, including early death, heart attacks, respiratory disorders, stroke, exacerbation of asthma, and absenteeism at school and work. Each of these exert a very real and significant drag on our economy.
A smooth transition from our high cost fossil fuel energy economy to a clean energy economy is possible — if we put a price on carbon. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently stated that market-based approaches to climate change, such as a carbon fee and dividend policy, create huge business opportunities and would be a net job creator. A fee on fossil fuel producers will drive innovation. Montana has a treasure trove of wind, solar, hydro and geothermal. With homegrown high tech businesses like ViZN Energy Systems, ZAF Energy Systems and Gordon Butte Pumped Hydro, Montana has already demonstrated that we can create good paying jobs by embracing the new energy sector. Cash-in-pocket from carbon dividends creates customers for our businesses and allows each individual the freedom to decide how this carbon cash-back will be spent.
Robert Litterman, a financial risk advisor at Goldman Sachs for 24 years, stated in recent testimony before Congress the costs of inaction on climate change.
“When the stakes are high, as they are with our planetary future, uncertainty often compels more action rather than less. And in the presence of such large risks, delay in responding is costly. We need to act — immediately and forcefully. Thankfully, the solutions we need to manage these risks are at hand; in particular, a clear, strong price signal will let markets function efficiently and effectively to reduce emissions. A carbon price can be equitable, bipartisan, and the core of effective climate response.”
Please take a moment to contact Senator Tester and Senator Daines by email or phone and ask them to include carbon pricing in the reconciliation bill making its way through Congress, for a future we can all live with over the long run.
For more information on carbon pricing go to https://energyinnovationact.org.
Mary Mulcaire-Jones writes on behalf of the Montana Citizens' Climate Lobby.