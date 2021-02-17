Guest opinion: We've been trickled down upon enough

Notably, current Gov. Gianforte, then a wealthy private citizen, was one of the proponents of the Martz income tax/capital gains tax cuts that mostly benefited the wealthy. That income tax rate cut left Gov. Gianforte, worth over $300 million, paying the same rate as a middle-income analyst in his former company.

Now to the Gianforte 2021 cuts: in SB 159 he cuts the top rate now and SB 182 cooks the state’s books for automatic cuts in future years — pushing us continuously further down the Kansas path. The cuts mostly benefit the wealthy and will shortchange state revenues — $30 million now and more later, meaning less funding, year after year, for education, health care and infrastructure — the real drivers of prosperity for ordinary Montanans.

As to the Kansas path, the Martz/Gianforte 2003 cuts have already stolen nearly $2 billion dollars from Montana’s education, health care and infrastructure. Is that a path on which we should continue?

Since these bills would further weaken the state’s income tax as a means of financing necessary public services vital to the well-being and prosperity of all Montanans, why should we do it? Perhaps the real purpose is to get supporters of public services to give up on the income tax and fall for that old partisan solution, the sales tax — essentially transforming Montana into South Dakota.

Perhaps Montanans can hold out hope for some phony trickle-down economic benefit to come to regular folk. But frankly, we’ve already been trickled-down upon enough.

Evan Barrett and Dan Bucks both served for eight years in the administration of Governor Brian Schweitzer.

Barrett is retired in historic Uptown Butte after 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries and occasionally teaches Montana history.

Bucks of Missoula is the former Director of the Montana Department of Revenue and former Executive Director of the Multistate Tax Commission. He has written many major tax reports and has testified as a tax expert before Congress.