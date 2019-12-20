Some of my favorite Christmas moments were with my mother in the heart of Vail Village, Colorado, watching Betty and Gerald Ford light the town tree. As a resident of Vail, my mother also volunteered her green thumb, working side by side with Betty, at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.
We were all proud Republicans then. We loved President Gerald Ford. We loved that he was a citizen of the valley and spent every Christmas on the mountain.
Yes. The resignation of President Nixon was a very embarrassing and unfortunate event. The Republican Party, then, responsibly convinced him to step down before they had to do their duty of impeaching and convicting him for high crimes against the Constitution.
That was about 40 years ago. It has taken that many years for us to face another embarrassing moment. Unfortunately, today’s Republicans are not doing their duty no matter how unhinged or dangerous Donald Trump continues to be.
In a six-page bizarre letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, President Trump said, ‘You [Nancy Pelosi] are offending Americans of faith by continually saying: “I pray for the president,” when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!"
Trump accused her of lying about praying. He also implied that Americans of faith believe that unless your faith is in lock step with your politics, it is not genuine.
Remember that he also said he won the non-existent war on Christmas. “People can now say Merry Christmas in the stores,” he cries. People in the Christian faith like to remind us that this day is not about stores and colorful lights; it is about the birth of Jesus, their Christ.
Historically, it is actually a pagan holiday celebrating the winter solstice, stolen by Emperor Constantine to unite his people in one religion, Christianity. No one actually knows when Jesus was born. Most of the Christmas traditions, including saying “merry”, are maybe 100 to 200 years old. Considering there are many religious holidays at this time of year with older, even ancient traditions, it makes sense to say “happy holidays”, without thinking Christmas, or Jesus, is under attack.
It was Bill O’Reilly on Fox News that coined the phrase “secular progressives”, at war with Christmas. The divide he helped to create has fermented into what we see today, people of faith driving politics. They are laying their hands on a corrupt criminal like Donald Trump, declaring that God has chosen him to be our leader. Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk even compared him to Jesus during Wednesday’s impeachment debate. The Republican purity test demands you be a pro-life Christian, a policy disruption that by itself defines the GOP as a cult more than a political party.
A cult that constantly examines loyalty with even the simplest phrases. You must refuse to say “happy holidays” when they demand a response of “merry Christmas”, as if to test if you are genuine in your faith and your politics. You can no longer believe in the separation of church and state.
In his hate-filled out of control letter on Tuesday, Trump implied some Americans believe that a devout Roman Catholic, Nancy Pelosi, is lying when she says she is praying for the president. I would bet that the speaker of the House probably understands the true meaning of Christmas more than most. She also, out of respect to all, probably says “happy holidays” most of the time.
Trump’s unending rhetoric and manic tweets, his impeachment, lead Americans to political division in the name of religion. Hate in our country at this moment makes it hard to get into the holiday spirit. This time of year, especially, is supposed to be a time of love.
It was in the heart of Vail Village, watching Betty and President Ford wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays as they flipped the switch.
The tree was beautiful.