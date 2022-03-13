Guest opinion: Whose 'opportunity' counts in state wildlife management?

On a cold day last October, a friend and I headed up the Paradise Valley to Mammoth for a hike in Yellowstone before the winter and heavy snows set in. That time of year, many of the tourists have gone home and the Park was quiet — no cars at the trailhead and no one on the trail.

A couple of miles in, coming up over a rise, we saw movement and immediately stopped.

We realized that the blur of activity we were seeing was a pack of a dozen wolves, about half gray, half black. We sank down to sit on the ground and watched them in their curiosity and play for at least 30 minutes before they melted away over another rise in the distance. Seeing those wolves made my entire week.

As it does for the lucky people from all over the world who come to this area for a chance to see wolves in the wild, living out their natural lives and fulfilling their ecological role in this huge landscape we call Greater Yellowstone.

Looking back on that day, remembering the joy of seeing that wolf pack, there’s only a heavy feeling of sadness now.

In the last several months, due to a slew of extreme anti-wolf laws passed last year in Montana, hundreds of wolves have been killed by hunters and trappers. This war on wolves takes us back 100 years to when wolves were being driven to the brink of extinction. Tragically, on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone – our oldest national park — one third of its wolves are dead.

I live in southwest Montana — what’s delineated as “Region 3” by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, some of which is immediately adjacent to Yellowstone. A threshold was set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider ending wolf hunting and trapping in Region 3 when 82 wolves had been killed. In February, that threshold was exceeded for the region — 85 wolves were killed, including 23 Yellowstone wolves. Eighty-five wolves that I, nor anyone else, will ever have a chance to see.

In Montana, and neighboring states of Wyoming and Idaho, it’s clear that when it comes to wolves (and many other species under state management) the only voices that count with the legislature and the Fish and Wildlife Commission are of those who want more opportunity to shoot and trap wolves — particularly outfitters and their clients. But what about the opportunity of those who live here, and the millions of people who come to this region, to see wolves alive and wild? The opportunity to hear that deep primal howl, to see wolves hunting or at play, to feel that connection to a wild landscape. That opportunity has disappeared from much of the West. When we lose our wild relatives, we are poorer for it — spiritually, emotionally, ecologically and economically.

When those voices are shut out time after time, it means our system of wildlife management is severely skewed and outdated. Even more troubling is the trend in Montana and other states toward privatization of wildlife and managing species for the benefit of commercial hunting and trapping outfitters and wealthy landowners who get special treatment — not even the average resident hunter.

Meanwhile, the number of people who want to see live wolves continues to rise. In 2005, when visitation to Yellowstone was 2,8 million, the annual economic impact of wolves in the Park was estimated to be around $35.5 million. With today’s visitation numbers, adjusted for inflation, the economic impact of wolf recovery is approximately $80 million annually — money that supports local jobs and businesses. If they had the opportunity, many would contribute to a conservation fund as an alternative funding source to hunting license fees for state agencies. But when such an effort was progressing in Montana several years ago, it was opposed by many hunters and trappers who feared losing their power over state wildlife management.

Hiking just north of Yellowstone recently on national forest land, I was deeply saddened and angered knowing that the likelihood of my seeing a wolf was greatly decreased. State wildlife management agencies have a responsibility to manage wildlife for the broader public — not just those who benefit from killing wolves and other species.

Bonnie Rice is Senior Representative for the Sierra Club in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies regions.

