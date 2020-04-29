Guest opinion: Whose side is the PSC on, anyway?

Then there is the issue of the 5-year coal contract. At a meeting on February 17, NorthWestern asked the PSC for a protective order to keep hidden from the public minor details such as the price of coal. The commission agreed to that request until later in the year, when they will decide whether to make their decision permanent. But if their past decisions are prologue to future ones, then it doesn’t bode well for the ratepayer whose utility bill will again reflect that cost.

In these days of COVID-19 when unemployment is at unprecedented levels, toilet paper is scarce and costly, household incomes have dropped, and our already sky-high electrical rates may get even more so, whose side is the PSC on? Not the ratepayers! Instead they appear to be working for the shareholders of NWE.

From January 2, 2009, when NorthWestern customers first started paying for Colstrip Unit 4, through January 2, 2020, their shareholders have seen their stock price go up 208%. It went from $23.55 -$71.67 over those 11 years. During that same time period, Montana household income has increased around 17%.