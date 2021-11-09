Guest opinion: Why did Rosendale say 'no' to helping Montana?

I’m running to be the next member of Congress from Montana’s eastern district because I’ve devoted my life to this state’s people, land and wildlife. It pains me to see our lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Matt Rosendale, ignore the needs of the people he was elected to represent. He voted against badly needed pandemic relief across Montana and the rest of America, declines to challenge the price-gouging of corporate meatpackers who are driving family ranchers out of business and disregards the interests of workers who are directly responsible of our country’s prosperity but continuously see their hard work enriching upper management and stockholders instead of themselves.

The infrastructure bill that just passed with bipartisan support is a prime example. It invests in critical maintenance and improvements throughout our state and country, but Rosendale didn’t even take a seat at the table. Why would you vote against things like critical upgrades to the Milk River irrigation project which is a lifeline for the Hi Line? We have roads and bridges in dire need of repair and improvement in Billings, Great Falls and elsewhere across the state. Citizens in rural areas desperately need access to high-speed broadband service to compete in business and provide kids the internet access they need for education. Why would you say “no?”