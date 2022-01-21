Guest opinion: Why I opposed federal voting legislation

If there’s one thing Montanans are about, it’s common sense. We work hard, play by the rules and don’t like when Washington elites impose laws that go against what works for Montana. That’s why I fought against President Biden and the Democrats’ attempt to pass their partisan bill to enact a federal takeover of elections every step of the way — because what they were trying to do didn’t make sense, and it’s not what Montanans wanted.

In Montana, thanks to the leadership of Gov. Greg Gianforte and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the Montana Legislature passed election integrity laws that make it harder to cheat, like strengthening voter ID laws. It’s not only Montanans who agree that voters should show an ID before casting a ballot, according to the Honest Elections Project, nearly 80% of Americans feel the same way.