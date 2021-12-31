Guest opinion: Why Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade

In December the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutional validity of the Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Media attention focused mainly on whether the Court would overturn its own 1973 precedent of Roe v. Wade. Roe struck down existing abortion laws in over 40 states and subsequently set a limit on how early in a pregnancy a state government may enact rules to protect the life of the unborn child — basically not before fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy.

The Court won’t hand down its ruling on Mississippi case until next June. Whatever it decides will again trigger mega-media commentary and heated public debate. In this context, it is helpful to acknowledge a few under-reported facts about the Roe v. Wade ruling, and the Court’s historical role in divisive public policy debates.

First, the Constitution is silent on the subject of abortion. The word does not appear anywhere in the document. The “constitutional right to an abortion” is a judicial creation. In Roe, the majority declared that such a right is protected by “the right to privacy.” These words also do not appear anywhere in the Constitution.