Guest opinion: Why the country has a Republican Party problem

The Republican Party is no longer considered a democratic party, according to the V-Dem Institute of Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. The Institute is one of the world’s premier groups studying democracy and the rise of authoritarianism.
The study concludes that the Republican Party is much more illiberal now than two decades ago and more closely resembles ruling parties in autocratic countries than center-right parties in Europe. These include far-right extremist parties Fidesz in Hungary and Law and Justice in Poland.
This should come as no surprise to reasonably informed Americans. Donald Trump has been undermining the pillars of democracy in the United States since he came into office. But the Institute states that the shift toward autocratization of the Republican Party began earlier, and both led to Trump and has been driven by his rise.
This has included undermining the rule of law, attacking the freedom of the press, corruption, threatening violence against political enemies, ignoring democratic checks on the executive, undermining the nation’s electoral process, and lack of respect for the rule of law — all among the 400+ indicators the V-Dem Institute uses to produce its annual world democracy index. The U.S. now ranks number 36 behind Latvia, Cyprus, and Slovenia on the index.
Republican complicity — actively participating or passively tolerating Trump’s autocratic policies and undermining of democratic norms — has contributed to its status as a right-wing, non-democratic party. As presidential historian Jon Mecham observed during the 2019 impeachment of President Trump, one party showed interest in the Constitution, the rule of law, and the facts. The other party (the Republicans) had no interest in such things, just fealty to a king.
Most recently, of course, Republicans have supported President Trump’s baseless lies about the election, voted to thwart the certification of a legitimately elected successor in contravention of their oaths of office, and failed to vote for the impeachment of the president for instigating an insurrection — some of them committing sedition themselves.
Over 70% of Trump supporters — 50 million people think he won the election and was robbed, which is false. Trump’s lies, Fox News, right-wing radio, Republican complicity, and other sources of misinformation contribute to this. But the fact is that the base of the current Republican Party is largely uninformed, misinformed, delusional, or members of neo-fascist groups reminiscent of Fascist blackshirts and other groups of thugs who often support a despot’s hold on power.
All this simply corroborates the V-Dem study’s conclusion that the Republican Party has joined the ranks of European xenophobic, racist, nationalist, anti-democratic parties like France’s National Rally and Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD). The Institute points out that the Democratic Party, on the other hand, has changed little over the past two decades in its attachment to democratic norms, whether one likes its policies or not.
Political observers from George Will on the right, through Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt and historian Jon Mecham, to writer Tom Friedman agree that American democracy works best if we have center-right and center-left parties with competing ideas and policies. We no longer have that. How do we reconstitute a responsible center-right, conservative voice in American politics from the detritus that Republicans have left us?
With a Republican Party still tied to a corrupt autocrat, shameless sycophants in Congress, and a political base heavily clueless or worse, it is hard to see how the current Republican Party can right itself. Are there “responsible Republicans” — to use the Montana term — still within the party? Certainly. But not 50 million of them.
Perhaps a new center-right party will arise, but that would be more likely in a parliamentary system. Perhaps the Democratic tent is so large now that conservative-liberal debates will occur within the party. Until then, the Trump Republican Party must be marginalized to protect our democracy. That is the nation’s Republican Party problem, and its challenge.
David Darby was Montana State Budget Director under Republican Governor Stan Stevens. He has held a variety of senior positions in Montana, both in state and federal government, beginning in 1974, and served for a decade overseas as a senior U.S. Treasury Department adviser to foreign governments. He is retired and lives in Billings.