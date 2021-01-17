Guest opinion: Why the country has a Republican Party problem

The Republican Party is no longer considered a democratic party, according to the V-Dem Institute of Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. The Institute is one of the world’s premier groups studying democracy and the rise of authoritarianism.

The study concludes that the Republican Party is much more illiberal now than two decades ago and more closely resembles ruling parties in autocratic countries than center-right parties in Europe. These include far-right extremist parties Fidesz in Hungary and Law and Justice in Poland.

This should come as no surprise to reasonably informed Americans. Donald Trump has been undermining the pillars of democracy in the United States since he came into office. But the Institute states that the shift toward autocratization of the Republican Party began earlier, and both led to Trump and has been driven by his rise.

This has included undermining the rule of law, attacking the freedom of the press, corruption, threatening violence against political enemies, ignoring democratic checks on the executive, undermining the nation’s electoral process, and lack of respect for the rule of law — all among the 400+ indicators the V-Dem Institute uses to produce its annual world democracy index. The U.S. now ranks number 36 behind Latvia, Cyprus, and Slovenia on the index.