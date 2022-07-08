Guest opinion: Why we want to keep elk public

In their latest attempt to dismantle public elk hunting throughout the Big Sky State, the United Property Owners of Montana, a group representing wealthy, out-of-state interests and some resident landowners, is suing Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Helena Hunters and Anglers, Hellgate Hunters & Anglers, Montana Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Montana Bowhunters Association, Montana Wildlife Federation, Public Land Water Access Association and Skyline Sportsmen's Association have requested to formally intervene in the lawsuit. Our groups reject UPOM’s agenda and are committed to defending Montana’s elk hunting and management solutions.

Here's why:

The UPOM lawsuit attacks wildlife management and public hunting. Given UPOM's history, it's hard to believe this is really about managing elk. We've repeatedly pointed to existing solutions and new ideas to address problematic concentrations of elk. But we're met with opposition from the same party crying wolf — UPOM dismisses these solutions and demands bull elk tags for landowners as the remedy.

In the 2021 legislative session, UPOM pushed bills that would have forced FWP to change from equitably allocated permit hunting to unlimited over-the-counter tags for bull elk, awarded large landowners 10 free non-resident bull tags, and given outfitted hunters 60% of non-resident elk tags. Each of these was largely defeated, leading UPOM to seek other avenues.

Later in 2021, UPOM lobbied the commission and FWP to change hunting regulations to allow for unlimited bull elk hunting on private lands while cutting the number of available public land hunting opportunities in half.

In early 2022, UPOM again leaned on the commission and FWP to drastically increase the number of bull tags available to landowners, while staying mostly silent on proposals that would have addressed elk distribution issues, like more aggressive and targeted cow elk harvests.

During February 2022’s commission meeting, new regulations were passed that allowed six months of cow elk hunting in virtually all districts at or above the stated and outdated population objectives. Many of these opportunities are now unlimited for both residents and non-residents alike, and hunters are allowed to take up to three elk per season. But UPOM filed suit, pointing to outdated and socially created elk objective numbers from 2005, to get what they really want: bull elk tags. It appears that their aim is not to address elk concentration issues but rather to benefit monetarily from selling unrestricted opportunity to hunt bull elk.

Unfortunately for UPOM, things just don’t add up.

Consider the district UPOM cites in its lawsuit: Hunt District 417 near Lewistown. UPOM filed suit in Fergus County because they’re challenging FWP’s management mainly in that hunting district, but others, too. In that district for the 2022 season, 79 either-sex (bull) permits already are set aside for landowners (by law, 15% of the total number of permits 525). Of these, only 21 were claimed by landowners in the draw. In the very same district UPOM claims needs more bull elk tags for landowners, 74% of bull elk tags reserved for landowners are left unclaimed. (Similar trends emerge in previous years). HD 417 — among many others — now allows hunters to hunt cow elk with a general tag, plus offers an unlimited number of cow elk tags, valid for five-and-a-half months on both public and private.

UPOM is seeking not just bull permits for landowners but bull permits that they then can monetize. There’s a big difference. High-value bull elk permits are what they wanted in the 2021 Legislature and what they wanted in the 2022 season-setting process. That's what this lawsuit is really about.

While FWP signals they intend to defend themselves, the key leadership positions at both FWP and the commission are politically appointed, making this issue subject to politics and influence. Montanans deserve to have a voice.

FWP has shown that they're willing to settle with UPOM and even admitted at a legislative hearing that they were behind the UPOM-supported HB 505, which would have given landowners 10 transferable non-resident bull tags. We don't want this to happen again. That’s why we've asked the judge in Fergus County to let us help defend the public’s interest.

We have the tools we need to effectively manage elk in Montana. But advancing a false narrative fueled by entitlement and an insatiable appetite, like UPOM is doing, runs counter to Montana’s long-held tradition of balancing public and private interests in wildlife.

We know what this lawsuit is really about, and we’re calling bull.