Montana has a wilderness deficit. People may be surprised to learn that only 3.4 million acres out of the state’s nearly 94 million acres are congressionally designated wilderness under the 1964 Wilderness Act. California, which is only slightly larger than Montana, has nearly five times as much acreage in the wilderness, with 15.3 million acres in the federal wilderness system. California remains one of the economic powerhouses in the entire world.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest can make a significant contribution towards reducing this deficit. Among the roadless areas that deserve wilderness protection are roadless portions of the Gallatin Range (including the ecologically critical Buffalohorn/Porcupine drainages), Crazy Mountains, Pryor Mountains, Lionhead (Madison Range) and Bridger Range. There are also important additions to the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness that includes Dome Mountain to Emigrant Peak, Paradise Face, Deer Creek, portions of the West Fork of Rock Creek and Line Creek Plateau. There are also significant opportunities to expand the Lee Metcalf Wilderness near Big Sky.
This is only a partial list of Custer Gallatin National Forest wildlands that could be given federal wilderness designation. Keep in mind that these are among the finest wildlands left in the entire United States. They deserve to be left unimpaired for future generations.
We often hear opponents of wilderness arguing that the designation of more wilderness will somehow harm the state’s economy. Yet California has approximately 15% of its land area in designated wilderness with more wilderness legislation introduced into Congress. Wilderness designation has not harmed the California economy.
Increasingly, Montanans recognize that protecting our wildlands is key to the state’s economic prosperity. While the clean water, wildlife and scenic grandeur are critical to the state’s growing tourism industry, it’s important to note that preserving wildlands goes beyond direct tourism employment.
Many people live or move to the state due to the proximity of wildlands. Non-labor income contributes to 44% of Montana’s citizens' earnings.
You have free articles remaining.
I would argue a contributing factor in the decision by many people to live in Montana has to do with the attractiveness of the state’s wildlands — whether one goes into them or not.
In the age of climate change, protecting these wildlands also stores a significant amount of carbon and preserves the ecological processes that maintain biodiversity—both of which have economic value to society.
However, I do not wish to dwell too much on the economic value of wildlands protection — as vital as it may be to some. The real value of wilderness protection is the cultural value it engenders. When we designate wilderness, we are expressing humility, restraint and a sense that nature is bigger than us. These are critical conservative values for society to express.
The designation of wilderness shows a commitment to not only future generations but also to all the creatures who do not have a voice at the table. These the voiceless critters that need wild places to survive. A recent study by the Wildlife Conservation Society suggests that parks and wilderness areas reduce extinction by half compared to non-protected landscapes.
Protecting wildlands is a counteraction to the old paradigm of colonization, subjugation and servitude. It is a recognition that we humans as a society, can observe and practice limits. Wilderness designation is our society’s way of expressing a sense of the “sacredness” of the Earth.