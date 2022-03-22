Guest opinion: Work needed to improve elk management in Montana

On March 22, Montana FWP convened the first meeting of a new Elk Citizens Advisory Group which is being assembled to “collaboratively develop new and creative ideas and recommendations for issues surrounding elk management in Montana to balance hunter and landowner interests.” We applaud this effort in advance of a long-overdue update of the 2005 Elk Management Plan. As evidenced by the contentious bills in the 2021 legislative session and the recent season-setting process, we collectively have some work to do to improve elk management in Montana.

At the end of 2020, the three of us were a part of the previous Elk Citizen’s Group, a diverse group of 14 Montanans tasked with "identifying and articulating issues with current elk management and defining durable and overarching principles regarding the future of elk management in Montana." Collectively, we put in 525 hours of volunteer time over five meetings to provide recommendations to guide the development of a new elk plan. Our meetings were public and facilitated by department staff, including FWP's current Chief of Staff, Quentin Kujala. We worked hard to craft six consensus Guiding Principles that were adopted by the FWP Commission in June 2021 to direct future efforts to create the new Elk Management Plan.

In announcing the new group, FWP Director Hank Worsech tasked them with figuring out the most equitable, reasonable, and effective ways to reconcile public wildlife and private property rights regarding elk, elk hunting, and elk management." In other words, this group is to pick up where we left off. Based on the overwhelming involvement in the most recent season setting process and the hundreds of applicants for this advisory group, interest in Montana’s elk management is at an all time high.

While we're genuinely excited to see the new group take the baton for advising the department on elk management, it's troubling to see that FWP’s Guiding Principles — or any mention of our recent work on this issue — were absent from the Director's announcement of this new group, the supporting documents for the first meeting, or the press release from FWP. With that in mind we thought it would be worth reminding everyone engaged in the process of the guiding principles that we agreed on at the end of 2020:

1) Maximize local and public input in setting elk objectives

2) Maintain hunting as the primary tool for elk management, maximize hunter access to elk and satisfaction with elk distribution, and minimize prevalence and spread of CWD in Montana, while improving partnerships between private landowners, land management agencies, and FWP

3) Minimize impacts on agricultural production, private rangeland, and infrastructure

4) Maintain over-the-counter opportunity to hunt elk and use of the general rifle season as a primary elk management tool, reducing the need for additional hunts (remembering the tools we already have for addressing problem elk, things like the hunt roster damage hunts), while also minimizing impacts of hunter crowding and maintaining limited-draw quality hunt opportunities.

5) Incentivize collaboration for landowners providing habitat and/or access

6) Promote programs that encourage ethical hunter behavior and maintain fair-chase principles for hunting by regulating new technologies

Our group also identified several additional recommendations for “things that FWP should do, no matter what” including; maximize collaborative opportunities for stakeholders to be involved in the decision making process; maximize the integration of the best available science into the elk management decision making; maximize coordination between predator and elk management plans; maintain public trust management of elk; maintain FWP’s primary role in the management of elk; and ensure regular review and update of management and population objectives.

We look to this new advisory group to follow these guiding principles that we helped develop.

To the members of this new advisory group, congrats on being selected, thank you for your volunteer time, and please let us know if we can be of any assistance. Montanans are expecting a transparent process and we look forward to equitable solutions using the principles above as your guide.

Justin Schaaf, Glasgow; Mark Schwomeyer, Lewistown and Casey Hackathorn, Missoula were members of the 2020 Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0