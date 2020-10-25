Guest opinion: Work of PSC is fact-based, unlike my opponent's accusations

What sense does it make to make an accusation when the facts are in plain sight?

Such as claiming that the Public Service Commission “rubber stamp(s) Northwestern rate hikes”.

It is very public information that the PSC unanimously denied nearly 80% of the rate increase they asked for just last year for electricity and denied 60% of the gas increase requested 3 years ago. Keeping within the law, we were able to keep the electric rate increase to just 1.23%. This doesn’t seem like rubber stamping at all, does it?

Next my opponent’s website says that the commissioners “have not protected the ratepayers from unfair rate increases.” Ridiculous! Again, my opponent clearly doesn’t understand that state law mandates that certain costs are required to be passed on to ratepayers. Myself and the entire commission are very careful to tear apart all rate increase requests to pass on only the minimum that statutes require. The result of this is that the utility has what they are entitled to in order keep our lights on but ratepayers, like me and you, are not paying them a penny extra.