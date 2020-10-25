Guest opinion: Work of PSC is fact-based, unlike my opponent's accusations

What sense does it make to make an accusation when the facts are in plain sight?
Such as claiming that the Public Service Commission “rubber stamp(s) Northwestern rate hikes”.
It is very public information that the PSC unanimously denied nearly 80% of the rate increase they asked for just last year for electricity and denied 60% of the gas increase requested 3 years ago. Keeping within the law, we were able to keep the electric rate increase to just 1.23%. This doesn’t seem like rubber stamping at all, does it?
Next my opponent’s website says that the commissioners “have not protected the ratepayers from unfair rate increases.” Ridiculous! Again, my opponent clearly doesn’t understand that state law mandates that certain costs are required to be passed on to ratepayers. Myself and the entire commission are very careful to tear apart all rate increase requests to pass on only the minimum that statutes require. The result of this is that the utility has what they are entitled to in order keep our lights on but ratepayers, like me and you, are not paying them a penny extra.
Again, she stresses the silly notion that I attended only 66% of meetings last year, “even taking into account his last month when he had surgery.” The official record of meeting attendance, available to everyone at PSC.gov clearly shows at least 83% attendance, including in person and by phone. This includes my full participation by phone of meetings when I was prohibited by doctors’ orders from driving the 500 mile round trip from my home to Helena. At all meetings I am fully prepared and fully participate. It jumps to 95% when counting 5 excusals for out of state travel officially representing Montana. I was excused for two meetings to celebrate my 40th anniversary with my wife (in Whitefish). I hope she doesn’t count this as shirking my duty.
And again, there are the incredulous claims that I voted to approve NorthWestern’s deal to buy an additional share of Colstrip (CU4) “without needing more details.” It should be clear to anyone that the majority on the commission decided only to accept NWE’s application which actually just begins the grueling nine month process wherein ALL parties will be actively giving great scrutiny to every aspect of this plan. I have made it very clear that I personally have insisted that every relevant element of this proposed purchase be brought out in the open.
Again, what sense does it make to say that I do not have the ratepayer’s best interests at heart when the record of my votes clearly show that I have voted against nearly $85 million in unfair rate increases. Oddly enough, this includes millions in what are called “Carbon Fees” that every wind and solar project before us is insisting we pay for up to 35 years but would just go into the developers’ pockets. I assume that as a good Democrat, my opponent would probably have voted for these grossly unfair Carbon Tax charges to ratepayers. This extra charge would be especially unfair to seniors and single moms, a very important concern to me.
So what sense does it make to elect someone who completely ignores and contradicts easily available public information to make silly and slanderous charges? You’re right…it doesn’t make any sense at all.
I was elected to protect ratepayers from profit seeking monopolistic utilities and the records clearly show that this is exactly what I have done.
The work of the PSC is based only on facts; apparently, this is not a habit of my opponent.
Tony O'Donnell is running for reelection to the Montana Public Service Commission.
