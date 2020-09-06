Guest opinion: Workers have kept us going in this crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traditionally, I would wish every worker Happy Labor Day, but today it’s much more appropriate to simply say, “Thank You!”

This year, working people — union and non-union alike — have reminded all of us across Montana how important we are to each other.

Working people in Montana have kept us going through a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis. Workers made sure we could feed our families, care for our loved ones, educate our children and receive our mail. Workers kept this country going.

At no point in my lifetime have workers, our jobs and our public health been so deeply tied together. The American economy has not lost so many jobs, so fast, since the Great Depression. At no time since the flu pandemic of 1919 have so many lives been lost to a raging disease. Yet, as we look to the past, we see that working people can once again offer hope for the future.

During the Great Depression in the 1920s and ’30s, a growing number of people came to understand that collective bargaining in the workplace was key to job growth, better lives, social equality and political stability. A new federal law, the National Labor Relations Act, encouraged workers and employers to sit down together to negotiate mutually agreeable working conditions, pay and benefits.