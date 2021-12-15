Guest opinion: Working Montanans can't afford 'Build Back Broke' plan

Montana families across the state are feeling the pain in their pocketbooks from inflation and higher prices on everything from gas to groceries to heating their homes. What’s causing this? President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ wasteful spending problems, and their multitrillion-dollar reckless tax and spending spree bill will only make matters worse.

Last week, inflation hit a nearly 40-year high, backing estimates that families will spend an extra $4,600 more this year alone. In fact, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Montana faces one of the highest inflation rates in the country.

This year, Montanans will pay around 20.9% more for beef, 8% more for eggs and 31.4% more for used cars than last year. It costs roughly $30 more for Montanans to fill up their pickups, and most will pay nearly 50% more to heat their homes this winter.

This holiday season will put an even larger dent in Montanans’ wallets than ever before. It will cost Montana families up to 10.7% more to put a Christmas ham on the table.

As prices on everyday items continue to rise, Montanans’ paychecks continue to shrink. Sadly, President Biden and Congressional Democrats are only adding fuel to this inflation dumpster fire.