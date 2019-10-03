Conservation is a continuous process. I was reminded of that yet again while reading an article about the drastic decline of birds in North America. This new study in the journal Science reminded me of an earlier episode.
In the late 19th century, bird populations in the United States declined drastically. William T. Hornaday, director of the New York Zoological Park, tried to quantify the bird losses. State by state, the numbers varied. He estimated that Montana had lost 75% of its birds in the previous 15 years. But Montana had lost plenty of birds even before then, so many in fact that an 1874 resident of Bozeman cheered the rock pigeon: "Bozeman is now filled with beautiful pigeons — all from a single pair brought in three or four years ago." The average of Hornaday's state estimates yielded an average 46% decline overall in the nation's overall bird population from the1880s to 1898.
The next year science professor W.A.C. Hammel and others organized the Maryland Audubon Society. Hammel used Hornaday's data in a speech to the newly formed group. The Baltimore Sun covered the speech, and newspapers around the nation, including Montana, picked up the story of the drastic loss of birds.
About the same time Chester Barlow, the editor of the Bulletin of the Cooper Ornithological Club of California, warned of "those who are joining the wild rush simply to be an Audubonian — to cry 'bird protection' and then listen for the applause — all the while condemning legitimate science."
Hornaday, Hammel, Barlow, and others agreed that concrete action based on science was needed.
The nation responded accordingly. In 1900 Audubon societies began the annual Christmas Bird Survey, which involved citizens in the collection of scientific data. Some states passed the Model Bird Law prepared by the American Ornithological Union's Committee on Bird Protection. In 1903 President Theodore Roosevelt established the first national wildlife preserve, the Pelican Island National Bird Reservation, and in 1909 alone President Roosevelt established 26 bird reservations.
The 1913 Federal Migratory Bird Law provided the first federal regulation of migratory bird hunting. The Migratory Bird Treaty of 1916 and Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 provided additional protection for migratory birds, as well as their eggs, nests, and feathers. It became illegal to hunt, kill, capture, possess, sell, transport or export migratory birds.
Thereafter, with continued conservation efforts, recovery was underway. Legislation was particularly effective, aided by public and private investments in conservation. But conservation has been compromised again and again. Birds were in recovery, for example, but they had not reached the 1880s baseline that Hornaday had used, when DDT and other pesticides knocked their numbers down. The ban on DDT in the 1970s enabled birds, particularly eagles and other raptors, to rebound.
Even without the shifting baseline, the new scientific study published in the journal Science (September 19, 2019) would be bad news. With the shifting baseline, it is horrible news. The authors studied 529 species of birds in the continental United States and Canada over the past 50 years. They concluded that North America has lost more than one in four of its birds since 1970.
The overall bird population is down by almost 3 billion birds. Sparrows, warblers, blackbirds, finches, orioles, meadowlarks, and other birds are declining in numbers. Even remote wilderness areas experienced a decline in total bird population. Migratory birds suffered significant losses. But some native resident species — particularly bird feeder birds — showed gain. And the relatively modest investments in wetlands conservation have paid off, in that wetland birds were the only biome to show overall net gain. But the few increases do not offset the decreases. In other words, conservation works, but we are not doing enough of it.
"Extinction of the Passenger Pigeon (Ectopistes migratorius), once likely the most numerous bird on the planet, provides a poignant reminder that even abundant species can go extinct rapidly," the authors warn us. The passenger pigeon officially went extinct in 1914, but the Anaconda Standard had declared the species extinct in Montana in 1892.
"Grassland birds have shown the largest loss and the steepest rate of decline of any group birds," reported lead author Ken Rosenberg, of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. There has been a 53-percent reduction in grassland population since 1970. According to coauthor Arvind Panjabi, of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, northeast Montana has some of the "best, last habitat" for grassland birds.
Shorebirds have lost third of their population. Two of Montana's shorebirds, the piping plover and the red knot, are listed under the Endangered Species Act, as are the whooping crane, yellow-billed cuckoo, and least tern. "It is less expensive and more effective to act to avoid future listing than to rely upon the Endangered Species Act as a failsafe," Panjabi told me.
"There are so many ways to help save birds," said coauthor Michael Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy. "Some require policy decisions such as strengthening the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. We can also work to ban harmful pesticides and properly fund effective bird conservation programs. Each of us can make a difference with everyday actions that together can save the lives of millions of birds—actions like making windows safer for birds, keeping cats indoors, and protecting habitat."
So let's support legislation and funding for conservation. Let's support the National Environmental Policy Act, strengthen the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, increase funding for programs to protect bird habitat, and enact the Recovering America's Wildlife Act. Let's support measures to address climate change, to reduce harmful emissions, responsibly site clean-energy infrastructure, provide corridors for species adjusting to the climate change, and replant forests. Let's protect roadless wildlands with wilderness designation and enforcement. Let's tell our politicians to serve us by protecting birds and bird habitat.
"And then there were none" was a great way for Agatha Christie to end a mystery story, but it would be a shameful, wasteful way to end the story of birds.
Let's help birds survive and thrive!