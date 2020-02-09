Guest opinion: Yellowstone County needs drug abuse prevention, treatment and drug court diversion

More than 4,000 people in Yellowstone County ages 12 and above are dependent on or abusing illegal drugs. Another 3,500 people need treatment but are not receiving it.
This abuse, particularly of methamphetamine, is hurting our community in significant ways and it needs a broad and aggressive response.
It is causing crime. Violent crime in Yellowstone County increased 81% from 2010 to 2017. Law enforcement cites meth as a significant cause.
It is flooding our judicial system. Meth-related drug violations in Montana increased 427% from 2010-2015. The number of positive meth tests among the probation and parole population grew 865% from 2010-2018. And our jail is full.
It is causing a tragic number of child neglect cases. In Yellowstone County, abuse and neglect cases increased 329% from 2009 to 2018. In 2018, 64% of all cases involved parental meth use. The average age of the child involved was six.
Medical burden
It is burdening our medical system. Combined, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare recorded more than 15,000 visits for substance abuse disorders in 2018.
Meth deaths are rising. Statewide, deaths from psycho-stimulants, including meth, increased 900% from 5 in 2007-2008 to 51 in 2017-2018.
And it is impacting our students, our workforce and causing many other problems in Yellowstone County as set forth in the Coalition’s Community Assessment of Substance Abuse in Yellowstone County. (The assessment can be viewed at a link with this guest opinion at billingsgazette.com.)
In April 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice reinvigorated Project Safe Neighborhoods, focusing federal, state and local law enforcement resources on reducing meth related violent crime. Through 2019 in Yellowstone County, 219 meth traffickers, armed robbers and felons and other dangerous people committing firearms violations have been convicted in federal court alone.
About the same time, a grassroots coalition formed to reduce drug related violent crime and addiction in our county through effective prevention, treatment and diversion. This coalition, called Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect, now has more than 230 members from 89 community and governmental organizations. Led by United Way, the Coalition has worked to assess the scope of the problem, inventory resources and create a plan to address the problem.
Feb. 12 public event
That 2020 Action Plan is now ready and will be shared at a community event on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mansfield Center at St. Vincent Healthcare. Everyone in the community is invited. Please RSVP to becky.bey@kljeng.com.
Please come and see what we can do together to reduce drug related violent crime and addiction in our county. The problems are too big to ignore.
Kurt Alme is the U.S. attorney for Montana. Kristen Lundgren is with United Way of Yellowstone County. This opinion was signed by 15 other members of the Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect Executive Committee, including representatives of state courts, corrections system, health care, education and other community services.