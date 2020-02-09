Guest opinion: Yellowstone County needs drug abuse prevention, treatment and drug court diversion

And it is impacting our students, our workforce and causing many other problems in Yellowstone County as set forth in the Coalition’s Community Assessment of Substance Abuse in Yellowstone County. (The assessment can be viewed at a link with this guest opinion at billingsgazette.com.)

In April 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice reinvigorated Project Safe Neighborhoods, focusing federal, state and local law enforcement resources on reducing meth related violent crime. Through 2019 in Yellowstone County, 219 meth traffickers, armed robbers and felons and other dangerous people committing firearms violations have been convicted in federal court alone.

About the same time, a grassroots coalition formed to reduce drug related violent crime and addiction in our county through effective prevention, treatment and diversion. This coalition, called Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect, now has more than 230 members from 89 community and governmental organizations. Led by United Way, the Coalition has worked to assess the scope of the problem, inventory resources and create a plan to address the problem.

Feb. 12 public event