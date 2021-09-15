Guest opinion: Yes, Montana, COVID vaccines are safe and effective

I always try to make the point that when exploring the safety of mRNA vaccines, it’s important to separate the vaccine platform from the vaccine code. The platform is the "how" vaccines teach our immune systems to recognize and destroy a pathogen. The vaccine code is the "what" we are teaching the body to fight — the particular pathogen. These mRNA vaccine platforms have been around since the 1990s and are proven safe and effective. We have mountains of research that this vaccine platform is safe.

Now, I appreciate that people are careful about what they put in their bodies. Truth be told, I wish people were more careful about what they consumed. My goal is to encourage people to think about these vaccines as a safe, simple and effective way to reduce the chance of severe COVID or death.

These vaccines are composed of a small snippet of RNA (the “code,” a simple chain of sugar molecules), fat particles (i.e. polyethylene glycol, a relative of Miralax), and buffers (i.e. sodium acetate, found in IV fluids). These are all safe molecules.