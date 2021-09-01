Guest opinion: Your help needed in this challenging fire season

Historically, August is the month when Idaho, Montana and the Dakotas experience an increase in fire activity. This year, fire activity across the U.S. Forest Service’s Northern Region began in February on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, and we have had fire activity on the ground, somewhere in the region, ever since. Although we recently had some recorded precipitation across parts of these states, hundreds of lightning strikes continue to be recorded, and long-range forecasts show our wildfire season potentially going into October.
Because of the conditions on the ground, the very early start to local fire activity, drought, and weather forecasts, we have been approaching all response to wildfires as full suppression, and will continue to do so. This approach is consistent with recent direction sent out by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore.
A full suppression strategy and approach does not always equate to successfully keeping all fires small, nor does it equate to being able to staff all fires. Our federal agencies and numerous state and local partners collaborate daily to do the absolute best we can with what resources we have. So far this year, on National Forest System lands we have responded to over 655 fires across more than 282,000 acres. In the Northern Rockies Geographical Area, we have responded to more than 3,256 fires across 806,000 acres. We currently have 41 large uncontained fires. Resources working to assist include 74 crews with 4,310 firefighting personnel, 410 engines, and 79 aircraft (helicopters, Large Airtankers (LATS), Very Large Airtankers (VLATs) and Single Engine Airtankers (SEATS)) and their accompanying crew members.
We appreciate all the support and resources from our partners, especially since we have been in Preparedness Level (PL) 5 nationally for several weeks, which, simply put, means resources are extremely limited. We have received critical resource help from several other states as well as from the Montana National Guard and the New York City Fire Department. Purposeful coordination is occurring daily with other agencies, partners and Tribes to triage sending resources to areas with the greatest need and highest probability of success. As fire activity in other parts of the country increases, we anticipate resource requests in the Northern Region going unfilled and/or resources being shifted elsewhere to meet other needs. We are planning for that potential reality while concurrently planning for some of our seasonal employees to start going back to school by the end of August.
We could not do any of this without the tremendous support of our local and Tribal Montana, Idaho and Dakotas communities. It’s often easy for public misinformation to spread as fast as wildfires, and our firefighting teams work hard to disseminate the most accurate and up-to-date information possible to our concerned communities. Your support means a great deal, and goes a long way for our employees on the front lines.
Although our strategy and approach for full suppression will not change regardless of the level of resources available to us, there are trade-offs depending on how the rest of the season progresses. For instance, the longer the U.S. remains in PL5, the more we anticipate continuing to have fires that will grow. Depending on weather, the number of fires on the ground will increase. In addition, we can expect more smoke and a lot of fire on the ground for several more weeks. These potential impacts, and more, are part of the risk-informed decision making processes occurring with our firefighting partners daily.
To aid this effort, we ask that with the upcoming hunting season approaching and the tremendous increase in recreation across our public lands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our community members stay vigilant to reduce unnecessary fires that will only stress our crews and resources further. Enjoy your public lands, but please adhere to fire restrictions and be responsible on the trails.
Lastly, please know that as our firefighting family continues to do a wonderful job, they are tired. We are managing fatigue among our crews carefully and doing all we can to give employees what they need to build their own resiliency — resiliency to continue as needed through the active season, resiliency to deal with the sadness and deep sense of loss associated with colleagues, friends and loved ones hurt and killed this season, and resiliency to continue managing all of this while still working through a pandemic and the presence of active cases of COVID-19 that have impacted entire fire crews and offices throughout the Northern Region.
I remain in awe and so proud of our employees and partners in all that they do, every day, in service to others this challenging fire year.
Leanne Marten is the Northern Region Forester for the U.S. Forest Service.