Guest opinion: Zinke releases Bronze Star citation

Regarding the recent letter questioning my service, I would first like to thank Mr. Herbert for his service in Vietnam. I appreciate the question regarding the veracity of my military service and have always made myself available to talk with fellow veterans about service.
For the record, I served 23 years in the US Navy SEALs and was awarded numerous medals and ribbons to include a Bronze Star while serving as the Deputy and Acting Commander of Special Forces in Iraq in 2004. This also included two tours of duty as SEAL Team SIX Squadron Commander, National Command Mission Commander, Special Operations Commander in Bosnia, and SEAL Platoon Commander in the Pacific.
As a combat veteran, I agree with Mr. Herbert that medals and ribbons often times do not reflect the actions on the battlefield. This is especially true for the medals that are presented posthumously to the families of those heroes that gave their lives in defense of this great nation. I have attended too many funerals for teammates lost in the fight for freedom and in the case of the close-quarters battle of Fallujah, I witnessed unrewarded acts of heroism and valor on an hourly basis.
While others did much more, the citation for the awarding my Bronze Star reads as follows:
“Citation: For meritorious achievement in connection with combat operations as Deputy Commander, Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force- Arabian Peninsula (CJSOTF-AP), in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM from 12 February to 15 May 2004. Commander Zinke provided unmatched leadership and proven combat execution to establish a secure and safe environment in Iraq. He twice surged forward to provide critical leadership in support of Operations RESOLUTE SWORD and VIGILENT RESOLVE. His initiative assisted Coalition Forces in re-establishing civilian control and stability in Fallujah through the surgical use of interdiction operations, counter-ambush patrols, Direct Action (DA) missions, and other missions. During his tenure as Acting Commander, CJSOTF-AP forces conducted 411 personal meets with sources, contacts, and leads, 360 combat patrols to develop and confirm actionable information, 180 Coalition Force coordination meetings, 110 Coalition Support Team operations with Civil Defense Corps, 48 DA missions, and killed or captured 72 anti-coalition force personnel. Commander Zinke’s total effectiveness, forceful leadership, and loyal devolution to duty reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of Naval Service.”
Enough said.
While I do not recall meeting Mr. Herbert, I regret that my facial “expression” when asked about my Bronze Star citation gave him enough cause for concern to write an editorial. As his editorial signature bears the title of the esteemed Montana Bar Association, I have also shared the citation with the Billings Gazette for publication and will share additional records on RyanZinke.com. My military records have previously been shared with various media organizations, Congressional offices, nonprofits, websites and other organizations, and I am happy to once again provide them for review.
Again, I thank Mr. Herbert for his military service. May God Bless America and all those who defend her.
Ryan Zinke is a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, former Congressman, and retired U.S. Navy SEAL Commander.