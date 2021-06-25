Guest opinion: Zinke releases Bronze Star citation

Regarding the recent letter questioning my service, I would first like to thank Mr. Herbert for his service in Vietnam. I appreciate the question regarding the veracity of my military service and have always made myself available to talk with fellow veterans about service.

For the record, I served 23 years in the US Navy SEALs and was awarded numerous medals and ribbons to include a Bronze Star while serving as the Deputy and Acting Commander of Special Forces in Iraq in 2004. This also included two tours of duty as SEAL Team SIX Squadron Commander, National Command Mission Commander, Special Operations Commander in Bosnia, and SEAL Platoon Commander in the Pacific.

As a combat veteran, I agree with Mr. Herbert that medals and ribbons often times do not reflect the actions on the battlefield. This is especially true for the medals that are presented posthumously to the families of those heroes that gave their lives in defense of this great nation. I have attended too many funerals for teammates lost in the fight for freedom and in the case of the close-quarters battle of Fallujah, I witnessed unrewarded acts of heroism and valor on an hourly basis.

While others did much more, the citation for the awarding my Bronze Star reads as follows: