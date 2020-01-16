* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wilmot Collins is the mayor of Helena. He is a veteran of the Navy Reserve, Army Reserve and National Guard, a former adjunct professor at Helena College, and child protection specialist. He fled from civil war in Liberia and arrived in Helena in 1994 as a refugee. He is a campaigning for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Steve Daines.