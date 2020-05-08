Guest Opinion:

The commission’s courageous non-vote on censure is an embarrassing example. Here, facing allegations of truly reprehensible commissioner conduct, commissioners put on their blinders, and told every Montanan that we were unwilling to discipline their own members — especially if Koopman is sponsoring the effort.

It is one thing to lock arms on public policy questions, while pretending to be listening to all sides. The Johnson majority does this all the time. It’s quite another to be so resentful of an outspoken member that you refuse to even view the evidence that addresses an extremely serious array of ethics-related allegations. That’s just thumbing your nose at the public you serve, and showing an appalling degree of moral apathy. It’s saying that PSC politicians have predetermined to protect their fellow commissioner, no matter what the evidence would have revealed!

That is the level to which the Public Service Commission has sunk. Unconcerned about the ethical conduct of commissioners. Unconcerned about the reputation of the PSC. Unconcerned about the personal and professional harm and humiliation done to this commissioner and his family.

There may be a swamp in Washington, but there is an ethical cesspool in Helena at the PSC. It is attended to by Brad Johnson, while the three other commissioners regularly add to its volume. Currently, it’s overflowing.

Roger Koopman, R-Bozeman, is in his eighth year of service on the PSC, term limiting in January. He also served two terms in the Montana House of Representatives, and ran a small business for 37 years.

