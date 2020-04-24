Guest view: A two-front war: Fighting coronavirus and hate

In an earlier war, in the frigid winter of December 1776, at the low point in our country’s war of independence, Thomas Paine, an American patriot, wrote these words: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country, he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” These stirring words speak truth to our times as they did to his.

Now everyone in our beloved country is going through a stress test, measuring our commitment to our fellow Americans as well as to the strangers in our midst, measuring our commitment to our professed values, measuring our compassion. In this time when we are told to stay physically apart, it is essential that we all come together by embracing the spirit of our common humanity. At this time that tests the spirit of each and every one of us, let us not fail the test. If we succumb to fear and panic, if we speak hate and act hatefully, if we fail to condemn the minority among us who do speak hate and act hatefully we will have failed.

If we turn against our fellow Americans, if we turn against the strangers in our midst, we betray the foundational values of our country, we betray the common teachings of our many religious faiths and the parallel secular values that are our heritage. We will have defeated the coronavirus epidemic but surrendered to hatred that is no less the enemy that we must confront and defeat together if we are to survive as “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0