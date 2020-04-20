Guest view: A virus that showed the power of our community

No group has given more or faced greater risk in this battle than our public health and healthcare workers, first responders, caregivers, clerks, and other service providers who interact with the public every day. You have our greatest respect and heartfelt appreciation.

When can we can relax restrictions and get our lives and local economy back on track? The governor and our county health officer, guided by data and medical experts, will decide that question, not the mayor or city council. But this layperson believes that four things must occur before we see anything that resembles normal.

First, the number of local COVID-19 cases must show a sustained, downward trajectory. Fortunately, new cases in Montana have been trending lower for several weeks. Statewide the curve is flattening, but even a single outbreak could reverse the trend overnight.

Second, our hospitals and healthcare professionals must tell us they have adequate capacity in personnel, PPE, and other equipment to handle a second wave — if it comes. Right now we are in good shape, but we need assurance that our local providers can weather another storm before we can relax restrictions.