Guest view: A virus that showed the power of our community

Montana officials announced the first COVID-19 cases on March 13, and two days ago we had our first tragic death in Yellowstone County. In four short weeks this microscopic bug turned our world upside down, taking all of us with it.
Less than one-millionth of an inch long, the coronavirus taught us humility. Wealth and military might mean little when the puny fiend finds its way into a victim’s bronchial tubes or cripples a nation’s economy. No one is immune, and there is no treatment or cure yet. Often it is impossible to tell who is sick and who is a carrier. Each day more than 2,000 die in the United States, and well over 150,000 have died worldwide. These are not numbers; they are individuals and families like yours and mine.
Coronavirus has also taught us resilience and the power of community. Nations are helping nations, and our federal, state, and local governments have mobilized as never before to fight the disease. Locally, RiverStone Health, your local health department, has teamed with our hospitals, government officials, and non-profits to battle the virus and chart our return to normalcy.
Individuals, organizations, and faith communities have stepped up to help neighbors, strangers, the elderly, and homeless individuals. From making children’s school lunches, masks or hand sanitizer to chiming in for our nightly howl, you have faced the challenge with courage, ability, and good humor. I could not be more proud.
No group has given more or faced greater risk in this battle than our public health and healthcare workers, first responders, caregivers, clerks, and other service providers who interact with the public every day. You have our greatest respect and heartfelt appreciation.
When can we can relax restrictions and get our lives and local economy back on track? The governor and our county health officer, guided by data and medical experts, will decide that question, not the mayor or city council. But this layperson believes that four things must occur before we see anything that resembles normal.
First, the number of local COVID-19 cases must show a sustained, downward trajectory. Fortunately, new cases in Montana have been trending lower for several weeks. Statewide the curve is flattening, but even a single outbreak could reverse the trend overnight.
Second, our hospitals and healthcare professionals must tell us they have adequate capacity in personnel, PPE, and other equipment to handle a second wave — if it comes. Right now we are in good shape, but we need assurance that our local providers can weather another storm before we can relax restrictions.
Third, we need to develop reasonable rules aimed at preventing transmission of the virus. Staying six feet away works, and this is not the time to abandon what keeps the disease in check. Although necessary, widespread closure of all “non-essential” businesses was a blunt-ax approach. Now we need a scalpel. We must strategically reopen our businesses, offices and public gathering sites, conditioning reopening on strict disinfection, small group size, and assurance of physical distancing.
Fourth, we need more and faster testing capability so health officials can spot cases early and immediately intervene if necessary. Extensive testing is the insurance policy that makes easing restrictions possible. New technologies offer the promise of substantially faster and greater testing capacity in the near future.
The path back to the “new normal” will be painfully slow over the coming weeks and months. But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and for the first time it does not look like a train. Wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask, and stay the course. By God’s grace and with your patience, we got this!
Bill Cole is the Mayor of Billings.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!