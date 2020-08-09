Guest view: Anti-government rhetoric is not the answer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today the U.S. is failing the biggest test since World War II. The wealthiest country on Earth has gone from the envy of the world to the object of pity and derision; from the shining light in science and technology to an also-ran that ignores science and suffers the results of that ignorance: nearly 150,000 dead and an economy in shambles. COVID-19 has exposed us.

How did this happen? Certainly, the incompetence in the White House has hastened this decline but Mr. Trump couldn’t have been elected if the rot in our body politic hadn’t been corroding our society for a much longer time. There are many threads that are woven into the fabric of change this large.

Our system tries to find a balance between two opposing objectives. One is the desire to work together as a country to achieve a better life for everyone. This team approach can be called the “we” end of a scale. The other is a strong belief that we must allow each individual the freedom to reach his or her potential. Call it the “me” end. Moving too far to “we” side of this scale leads to a stifling of individual initiative. Moving too far to “me” side leads to chaos. The tension between the two sides is ever-present and is healthy.