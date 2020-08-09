Guest view: Anti-government rhetoric is not the answer

Today the U.S. is failing the biggest test since World War II. The wealthiest country on Earth has gone from the envy of the world to the object of pity and derision; from the shining light in science and technology to an also-ran that ignores science and suffers the results of that ignorance: nearly 150,000 dead and an economy in shambles. COVID-19 has exposed us.
How did this happen? Certainly, the incompetence in the White House has hastened this decline but Mr. Trump couldn’t have been elected if the rot in our body politic hadn’t been corroding our society for a much longer time. There are many threads that are woven into the fabric of change this large.
Our system tries to find a balance between two opposing objectives. One is the desire to work together as a country to achieve a better life for everyone. This team approach can be called the “we” end of a scale. The other is a strong belief that we must allow each individual the freedom to reach his or her potential. Call it the “me” end. Moving too far to “we” side of this scale leads to a stifling of individual initiative. Moving too far to “me” side leads to chaos. The tension between the two sides is ever-present and is healthy.
For decades, the Republican Party has stood for a limited government. In the last decades, that approach has taken a much more negative, destructive tone and has confused limited with small. Grover Norquist, an anti-tax activist, has said “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub." He goes on to recommend “starving the beast”, in other words, cutting funding to the government as means of achieving limited government. This is a lazy, bumbling approach but this is the road the Republicans have taken. As a result, we have a weakened government with no thought given to targeting inefficiencies or overlap; no effort made to make government smart.
In his first inaugural address, Ronald Reagan famously said “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.” That was great theater but lousy leadership. Since that time, other Republican politicians and right-wing talk show hosts have demeaned government, science, academia and the media. What has evolved from this constant refrain is a notion that diminishes the value of facts and expertise and elevates individual opinion.
Republicans have taken us too far down on the “me” end of the scale and the result is a chaotic, selfish response to the largest challenge in generations. Medical experts have told us what we need to do to confront this virus but we can’t work together to do something as simple as wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others. Instead, we have leaders and citizens talking about “individual freedom” to mask or not mask. They have perverted the meaning of freedom. What they are talking about is license to do whatever they want no matter who gets hurt. That is not freedom. It is irresponsibility.
The state of things is this: funding to most of the agencies in the federal government is lower as a function of percentage of GDP than it was 50 years ago. As a result, these agencies are less able to do the jobs we ask them to do. In addition, our citizenry is more fractured and less able to work together than it has been in decades.
Note to voters: When you vote for people who are anti-government, it’s foolish to expect them to govern wisely, especially in a crisis.
Norton Munn is a retired scientist. He lives in Hamilton.
