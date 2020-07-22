Guest view: Asbestos fight in Congress is at critical stage

Montana, The Last Best Place, home to Yellowstone and Glacier, grizzly bears, bison, and endless blue skies, is also home to one of the largest man-made asbestos disasters in the nation.
Our senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, know all too well how the scourge of asbestos has ravaged the beautiful town of Libby. More than 400 residents have died and thousands more have been diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases since W.R. Grace closed its vermiculite mine in 1990.
No amount of money can compensate these families for the suffering and death they have endured. As for the patients who have been silenced by asbestos and their families left behind — in Montana and throughout the nation — we owe them more than dollars. What they deserve is an asbestos ban — one without loopholes or exemptions, one that stops all imports of raw asbestos, asbestos-containing products and contaminated goods used by kids and families. The U.S. needs to truly ban asbestos once and for all.
Fortunately for Montanans, Senators Tester and Daines have supported efforts to ban asbestos in Montana and throughout the nation. In fact, Senator Tester has cosponsored the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN), S. 717 and H. R. 1603.
Endorsed by the AFL-CIO, American Public Health Association, Montana Public Health Association, and many other leading occupational safety and health organizations, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce voted 47-1 to move the bill forward on November 19, 2019.
Once ARBAN passes the House, Senator Daines plans to partner with Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley to introduce an amended version of Senator Merkley’s Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act. In a time of unprecedented divisiveness in American politics, this collaboration across party lines to protect public health is something to celebrate.
When passed, it would ban the manufacturing, processing, use, and distribution of asbestos within a year. Vitally important, it will ban the Libby amphibole that caused the pain and disease in Libby, bringing true protection to Montanans and all Americans.
Asbestos exposure is like the wild west. The virtually invisible fibers can’t be easily seen with the naked eye and avoiding exposure is nearly impossible.
There is overwhelming scientific consensus that asbestos is a carcinogen and there is no safe or controlled use, yet some companies continue to put profits over people’s health. The chlor-alkali industry, which produces industrial chlorine and caustic soda, insists on using asbestos in its production process even though safer alternatives to asbestos are available and are used in other countries. Just last year, the chlor-alkali industry doubled its asbestos imports to the U.S. — sourced primarily from Brazilian and Russian mines.
In 1963, W.R. Grace bought the Libby Zonolite mining operations. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “While in operation, the Libby mine may have produced 80 percent of the world's supply of vermiculite.” Contaminated with the Libby amphibole asbestos, the vermiculite was used in homes and buildings as insulation and also as a soil conditioner.
The public health disaster in Libby should be an important lesson for us. It’s a lesson about greed, corruption, and the human cost of inaction. The cleanup of the Libby Superfund sites has cost taxpayers $600 million. In fact, it’s taken 18 years to clean up the eight Libby Superfund sites.
For more than a decade, the World Health Organization has stated unequivocally that exposure to all types of asbestos lead to mesothelioma, asbestosis, and cancers of the lung, larynx and ovaries. The EPA attempted to ban asbestos 31 years ago, but asbestos lobbyists and profiteers won, and the ban was overturned two years later.
Each year, 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases. Asbestos has been found in cosmetics, children’s toys, crayons, brakes and construction materials. It’s in our schools and our homes. It’s an ever-present threat we have refused to deal with.
It’s time to embrace bipartisanship and take the legislative steps to ban all uses, old and new, without exemptions or loopholes. Together with Senators Tester and Daines, we have confidence that Montana will boldly lead the nation with legislation to finally ban asbestos once and for all.
For those who continue to battle crippling asbestos-related disease, and those who have buried loved ones, our pain is deep. But from pain comes power and we are galvanized in this fight for a healthier future.
Linda Reinstein is the President of the nonprofit Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. Heather White is a resident of Bozeman and is president of Heather White Strategies, LLC, a management consulting firm for nonprofits, foundations, and businesses.
