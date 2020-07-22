Guest view: Asbestos fight in Congress is at critical stage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana, The Last Best Place, home to Yellowstone and Glacier, grizzly bears, bison, and endless blue skies, is also home to one of the largest man-made asbestos disasters in the nation.

Our senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, know all too well how the scourge of asbestos has ravaged the beautiful town of Libby. More than 400 residents have died and thousands more have been diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases since W.R. Grace closed its vermiculite mine in 1990.

No amount of money can compensate these families for the suffering and death they have endured. As for the patients who have been silenced by asbestos and their families left behind — in Montana and throughout the nation — we owe them more than dollars. What they deserve is an asbestos ban — one without loopholes or exemptions, one that stops all imports of raw asbestos, asbestos-containing products and contaminated goods used by kids and families. The U.S. needs to truly ban asbestos once and for all.

Fortunately for Montanans, Senators Tester and Daines have supported efforts to ban asbestos in Montana and throughout the nation. In fact, Senator Tester has cosponsored the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN), S. 717 and H. R. 1603.