Guest view: Aviation has never been more important

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While COVID-19 is having a deep impact on some of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, such as New York, Seattle and San Francisco, pockets of the virus have already overwhelmed rural communities as well. Over a thousand rural communities have already been affected by this crisis, and this is exacerbated by the fact that over 11 million Americans live in a county that does not have a hospital, and an additional 18 million live in a county with a hospital, but no intensive care unit. Many of these counties have higher numbers of senior citizens than the national average, and nearly half of the rural hospitals in the U.S. are unprofitable.

Rural communities are often at a disadvantage, and transportation and access is often limited. This has profound implications for these communities, particularly now. To give a sense, there are more than 5,000 public-use airports in towns across the country, yet the majority of airline traffic goes through 30 of them. Even before COVID-19, general aviation and smaller airports were often the only access for these communities, and now the impact is even greater. For example, RavnAir Group, a rural carrier in Alaska, has ended service and is filing for bankruptcy. Eighty-two percent of communities in Alaska are not connected to the road system and rely solely on aviation and marine transportation to connect with the outside world.