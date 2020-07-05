Guest view: Beware the carpetbagger, Montana's future is at stake

Guest view: Beware the carpetbagger, Montana's future is at stake

{{featured_button_text}}

When I traveled to every county in Montana for the book 56 Counties, and then read dozens of books about our history, there were three major themes that struck me about Montana and its people. The first is that the people who live here, no matter how long they've been here, absolutely adore this state. And they are committed to making sure it remains one of the best places in the world.

The second thing is that, despite the fact that Montana has more natural resources than almost any state in America, we have never been a wealthy state. And the reason for this is not complicated. Because from the time the Copper Kings rigged the tax system so that they were paying almost no taxes, outsiders have found a way to exploit our resources while putting almost nothing back into the state.

Since then, we’ve had the asbestos disaster in Lincoln County, when W. R. Grace lied about asbestos in vermiculite ore, until people started dying by the hundreds. We’ve had the Bakken, where countless outside companies have grown wealthy from the influx of oil production, but have left little behind in the way of helpful infrastructure for Montanans.

The third thing that struck me about our history is that, despite the fact that we’ve been vulnerable to these outside influences, mostly because of their promise of jobs, Montanans have also shown a strong knack for knowing when politicians are pulling the wool over our eyes. As a state, we’ve had some of the finest leaders we could expect through the years, and almost all of them have been committed to keeping this state viable because they have a long family history here.

Senators Lee Metcalf and Max Baucus and congressmen Pat Williams and Ron Marlenee were all born and raised in Montana, and went on to become strong advocates for our state’s interests. We also have a long history of governors who were born and raised in Montana, including Tom Judge, Ted Schwinden, Brian Schweitzer and our current governor, Steve Bullock, who has handled the current situation brilliantly. Even the politicians who weren’t born here had a strong connection to this place that gave them an incentive to make Montana strong, with the best example being Mike Mansfield, who once shoveled ore in the mines in Butte before becoming a teacher, and finally the longest running Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate, a man highly respected on both sides of the aisle.

Today, once again, we are facing a situation where wealthy outsiders have looked to Montana to make themselves even wealthier. Greg Gianforte, who was born in California, raised in Pennsylvania and began his career in New Jersey, is the second-wealthiest member of Congress. That’s apparently not enough for him, as he was one of the members of Congress who invested in a company that produces hydroxychloroquine, the drug President Trump falsely promoted as a cure to the coronavirus.

Gianforte has shown from the time he became a public figure in Montana that his primary interest is finding ways to use our resources to his own advantage, even blocking access to public lands through his own property. He has also supported legislative measures that will allow access to outside corporations to develop mining and oil production in our state. He supported every tariff, ignoring the fact that they have done serious damage to the agricultural community in Montana. Gianforte once said in an interview, “Cash is more important than your mother.” Does that sound like typical Montana values?

And as many of you know, Steve Daines, who claims to be a sixth-generation Montanan, even though he was born in Van Nuys, California, made his own fortune working for Gianforte’s company. Daines is cut from the same cloth, putting himself and his wealthy friends ahead of the hard-working people of Montana. And of course, Matt Rosendale, the man who claimed in his last bid for election to be "a rancher," despite the fact that his ranch had no livestock, made his fortune in real estate in Maryland.

I’m not here to tell you who to vote for, but I am here to tell you that we can do better than these men. And we always have. We’re a state that has shown a strong sense of logic and common sense, a state that has seen through the carpetbaggers who think they can come in and tell us what’s best for Montana. And at a time when everything is in flux, we really must do better. Our future is at stake.

Russell Rowland is the Billings, Montana, author of several books including the recently published “Cold Country,” and the national bestseller “In Open Spaces.”

25
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guest view: Defending the 2nd Amendment
Columnists

Guest view: Defending the 2nd Amendment

Lyman Bishop is the Libertarian candidate for governor of Montana. Bishop holds a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is the Founder and CEO of Hoplite Armor, a Montana-based body armor company. Lyman married his high school sweetheart at the age of 22 and has been happily married for over 25 years. Lyman is also the father of 2 teenage children and runs several other successful businesses.

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

  • Updated

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

+2
Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage
Columnists

Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge spike in layoffs, leaving tens of millions of Americans without the employer-sponsored health insurance that had protected their families. But the 2010 Affordable Care Act offered a safety net for them - laid-off workers can sign up for replacement coverage for themselves and their families through their state insurance exchanges. And according to the Kaiser ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News