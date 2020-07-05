Guest view: Beware the carpetbagger, Montana's future is at stake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I traveled to every county in Montana for the book 56 Counties, and then read dozens of books about our history, there were three major themes that struck me about Montana and its people. The first is that the people who live here, no matter how long they've been here, absolutely adore this state. And they are committed to making sure it remains one of the best places in the world.

The second thing is that, despite the fact that Montana has more natural resources than almost any state in America, we have never been a wealthy state. And the reason for this is not complicated. Because from the time the Copper Kings rigged the tax system so that they were paying almost no taxes, outsiders have found a way to exploit our resources while putting almost nothing back into the state.

Since then, we’ve had the asbestos disaster in Lincoln County, when W. R. Grace lied about asbestos in vermiculite ore, until people started dying by the hundreds. We’ve had the Bakken, where countless outside companies have grown wealthy from the influx of oil production, but have left little behind in the way of helpful infrastructure for Montanans.