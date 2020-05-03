Guest view: BLM's wild-horse plans ill-conceived

To manage the few remaining horses in the checkerboard, the BLM is considering using an outdated and invasive procedure known as ovariectomy via colpotomy to surgically sterilize wild horses on the range. Numerous federal lawmakers and veterinarians have criticized the agency for pursuing this risky surgery, which involves blindly inserting a metal rod-like tool to sever and remove the ovaries of wild mares while they remain conscious. A federal court blocked the BLM from proceeding with a previous attempt to carry out experimental ovariectomies on wild horses in Oregon in non-sterile conditions and with minimal post-operative care.

After receiving a $21 million windfall from Congress for fiscal year 2020, the BLM should use that money to implement scientifically proven and effective immunocontraceptive vaccines on a large scale to manage horses on the range. As members of Congress stressed in a recent letter to the agency, in fiscal year 2018 the BLM administered only a few hundred doses of the PZP immunocontraceptive vaccine on a small percentage of the 177 herd management areas that it oversees in the western United States. Instead of adopting humane and safe fertility control methods, the BLM would prefer to chase wild horses with helicopters and sequester them in short- and long-term holding facilities — all on the taxpayer’s dime.

Such “gathers” (as the BLM euphemistically refers to roundup operations) are typically brutal for the horses. During a 2014 checkerboard roundup, for instance, several wild horses died after breaking their necks. This type of management strategy is hardly worth supporting, and the public has an opportunity to send comments defending the welfare of wild horses to the agency through the end of this month. Wyoming is home to some of our country’s most unique and iconic herds. We can’t let the BLM hasten their disappearance from the landscape.

Joanna Grossman, Ph.D., is equine program manager for the Washington, D.C.-based Animal Welfare Institute.

