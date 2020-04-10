Guest view: Caregiving in the era of COVID-19

Even in ordinary times, the 114,000 unpaid family caregivers in Montana face a daunting set of daily tasks. Oftentimes with little or no training, they may be responsible for wound care, tube feedings, dressing, transportation, managing the finances and medical bills of their loved ones and more.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the lives of family caregivers, especially those with older loved ones who are most susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. It has added fear, anxiety and isolation to an already-stressful situation. Here in Montana, routines have been upended as communities cope with this disease. Among other measures, Gov. Steve Bullock has suspended visitation in Montana’s nursing homes, except for certain compassionate care situations, to help stop the spread of the virus to especially vulnerable populations.